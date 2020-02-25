Red Rice Market Organization Sizes Analysis 2019 – 2025

Indepth Study of this Red Rice Market

Market Segmentation: Red rice

The red rice market is segmented on the basis of its application in different industries such as food and beverage industry, cosmetic industry, healthcare industry etc. In food and beverage industry, it is used for wine making and nutritional food for consumption. Red rice is a high source of antioxidant which makes it useful in cosmetic industry in Japan and Korea. In healthcare industry, red rice is used as traditional Chinese medicine for health issues such as increasing blood flow, better food digestion and eliminating blood blockages etc.

The red rice is segmented on the basis of type as Rakthashali, Thai Red Cargo rice, Bhutanese red rice, Camargue red rice, Red parboiled rice etc. where Rakthashali is a uncommon rice variety, Thai Red Cargo rice is a gluten-free rice variety, Bhutanese red rice is medium grain rice cultivated in Kingdom of Bhutan, Camargue red rice is cultivated in southern France. Red parboiled rice is used mainly in India and Shri Lanka for making their traditional foods.

The red rice is segmented on the basis of nature of rice as organic and conventional. Demand for organic red rice is more as compared to conventional red rice as a result of increasing awareness of consuming organic products. Higher nutritional value than polished rice makes red rice popular in fitness trainers and athletes.

The red rice market is segmented on the basis of regions as North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and ME.

Global Red Rice Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on geographic regions global Red rice market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and ME. India and Indonesia are the major producers of red rice globally. China and Japan are specialized in red rice yeast products which they use for their traditional medicinal purpose. Japan and Korea are leaders in using red rice in cosmetics as it is a good source of antioxidant.

Global Red rice Market: Drivers and Trends

The red rice have various health benefits which makes it popular in health conscious consumers. Red rice contains more nutrients than white rice and polished rice which makes it popular in athletes and fitness trainers. Use of red rice in lowering cholesterol and blood glucose are couple of health benefit which is driving the global market for red rice. Use of red rice in cosmetics for wrinkle free and rejuvenated skin is one of the key drivers which are increasing demand of red rice in global market. Red rice is used in traditional Chinese medicine which makes it popular in China for medicinal use in turn increasing the demand.

Global Red Rice: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global Red rice market include Lotus Foods, Urmatt, Ceylon Pure, Radnor Corp Pty Ltd., Herbaria, LLC are amongst.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

