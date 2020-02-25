Recent Growth in Vertical Garden Construction Market 2020-2027 by Top Key Players ANS Group Global Ltd, Biotecture Ltd., Elmich Australia, Fytogreen Australia
The Vertical Garden Construction market is assumed to grow in the forecast considering the increased precautions and spending on road safety. The increasing infrastructure and road projects in emerging economies has boosted the growth of the Vertical Garden Construction market. However, the traditional approach of road contractors might restrict the growth of the Vertical Garden Construction market.
This report covers the Vertical Garden Construction Market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.
Top Key Players:
- ANS Group Global Ltd
- Biotecture Ltd.
- Elmich Australia
- Fytogreen Australia
- Jardines Verticales
- LiveWall, LLC
- Rentokil Initial plc
- Sempergreen BV
- Vertical Green
- ZTC International Landscape Solutions (P) Ltd.
A vertical garden construction is a method used to grow plants on a vertically suspended board by using hydroponics, a way of using plants without soil. Vertical garden constructions can either be freestanding or attached to a wall. Vertical gardens can be an alternative to potted plants in the office space. They can also be placed in hotel lobbies, major corporation headquarters, or residential backyard.
The environment safety initiatives taken up by numerous government and non-government institutions across the world is driving the global vertical garden construction market. Additionally, the development of construction in emerging economies has increased the demand for vertical garden construction. However, high installation cost might hinder the growth of the global vertical garden construction market.
