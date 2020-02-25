Protein Supplement Market to Showcase Stringent Growth during 2018-2025

The research report titled Protein Supplement Market has been recently broadcasted a new study to its research portfolio by Facto Market Insights. The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the protein supplement market during the period between 2018 and 2025. Readers can gain knowledge related to prime market facets such as market size, Y-o-Y growth and market dynamics, which are projected to change during the stated forecast period. Furthermore, the report examines the target market based on market size, revenue and geography; making it quite useful for the readers.

Protein is a critical component of hormones, vital organs, immunity system, and nervous system. It is usually found in meat & animal products such as beef, dairy, fish, & poultry and plant-based products including soy, beans, nuts, & whole grains. Modified high-quality protein sources include different types of protein supplements in the form of powder, shakes, and bars. Protein supplements build, repair and maintain muscles, skin, and hair in the body. They also help reduce weight, lower cholesterol, strengthen immunity, prevent cardiovascular diseases, and several other benefits. These are generally bought from online fitness stores owing to availability of numerous options and convenience of consumers.

The growth of the global protein supplement market is driven by increase in health-related concerns, which has led to a shift of individuals toward fitness centers, gyms, and health clubs. Furthermore, rise in obesity rates and growth in disposable income are some other factors that drive the growth of the market. However, presence of cheaper substitutes, side-effects of protein supplements, and negative publicity & claims are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Growth in demand from health-conscious young population and introduction of protein supplements in untapped economies are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the market.

The report segments the global protein supplement market based on type, form, source, distribution channel, gender, age group and region. By type, the market is divided into casein, whey protein, egg protein, soy protein, and others. On the basis of form, it is classified into powder, RTD liquid, and protein bars. On account of source, the market is segmented into animal and plant sources. Based on distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarket/hypermarket, online stores, chemist/drugstore, nutrition store, health food store, specialist sports store, and others. Based on gender, it is bifurcated into male and female. Based on age group, it is segmented into millennials, generation X, and baby boomers. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key market players are: Abbott Laboratories, ABH Pharma Inc., Amway Corporation, Glambia Corp., GlazoSmithKline, GNC Holdings, Makers Nutrition, Herbalife International of America Inc., Suppleform and Vitaco Health. The major strategies adopted by key players to expand their business include expansion in untapped regions and new product launches.



