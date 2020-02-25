Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Upcoming Trends, Evolving Technology, User Demand, Business Competitors and Forecast 2024
A programmatic advertising platform enables marketers and advertisers to automate the purchase and management of their digital ad campaigns. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. Programmatic Advertising Platform Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).
In this report, the global Programmatic Advertising Platform market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2024.
The report firstly introduced the Programmatic Advertising Platform basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The major players profiled in this report include:
AppNexus Inc.
AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.)
Yahoo! Inc.
DataXu Inc.
Adroll.com
Google Inc. (Doubleclick)
Adobe Systems Incorporated
Rubicon Project Inc.
Rocket Fuel Inc.
MediaMath Inc.
IPONWEB Holding Limited (BidSwitch)
Between Digital
Fluct
Adform
The Trade Desk
Turn Inc.
Beeswax
Connexity, Inc.
Centro, Inc.
RadiumOne, Inc.
……
The end users/applications and product categories analysis:
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
Desktop Display
Desktop Video
Mobile Display
Mobile Video
……
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Programmatic Advertising Platform for each application, including-
Governance
Commerical
……
