Power-to-gas Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology (Methanation, Electrolysis), Capacity (Less Than 100 kW, 100-999 kW, 1000 kw and above), End User (Utilities, Commercial, Industrial) and Geography

Pune, Feb 25,2020 – The power-to-gas, abbreviated as P2G refers to the concept of storing electricity long term in generation systems to produce fuels for transportation, household, and industry. The growing need to reduce the consumption of natural gas and the production of green hydrogen is contributing to the growth of the power-to-gas market. The European region is likely to witness robust growth during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for power-to-gas technology as a result of the increasing need for hydrogen from chemical and industrial sectors.

The power-to-gas market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as effective utilization of renewable energy resources and potential use of hydrogen in mobility solutions. Also, integrated management of power and gas networks is further likely to fuel the market growth. However, low efficiency and energy loss may impede the growth of the power-to-gas market during the forecast period. On the other hand, use of hydrogen as a substitute for natural gas is expected to create significant opportunities for the key players of power-to-gas market in the coming years.

The global power-to-gas market is segmented on the basis of technology, capacity, and end user. Based on technology, the market is segmented as methanation and electrolysis. On the basis of the capacity, the market is segmented as less than 100 kW, 100-999kW, and 1000kW and above. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as utilities, commercial, and industrial.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global power-to-gas market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The power-to-gas market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting power-to-gas market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the power-to-gas market in these regions.

