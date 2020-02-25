Power Monitoring Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), End User (Manufacturing Industry, Process Industry, Data Centres, Utilities and Renewables, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, Public Infrastructure) and Geography

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 25,2020 – The power monitoring involves a network of meters connected to the internet to provide real-time data on the power systems. As the developed and developing regions are rapidly adopting smart grid technologies, the market for power monitoring is expected to surge in the coming years. Moreover, investments in the IT hubs and data centers, in particular, are significantly contributing to the market growth. The key vendors of the power monitoring market are focusing on organic growth strategies such as the development of new products to increase their global market share.

The power monitoring market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of smart technology and growing focus towards reducing energy costs. Besides, a sharp focus on the effective utilization of power resources is further likely to promote market growth. High costs associated with high-end monitoring devices is a restraining factor for the power monitoring market. However, industrial developments and smart grid adoption are likely to provide growth opportunities to the players active in the power monitoring market during the forecast period.

The global power monitoring market is segmented on the basis of component and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and services. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as manufacturing industry, process industry, data centers, utilities and renewables, electric vehicle charging stations, and public infrastructure.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global power monitoring market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The power monitoring market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting power monitoring market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the power monitoring market in these regions.

