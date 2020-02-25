Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market: Global Analysis by Trends, Growth Analysis, Strategies, Applications, Key-Players, Opportunity, Sales, Revenue and Forecast 2025

The global polyether ether ketone (PEEK) market is expected to record a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market studied are increasing usage of lightweight materials and increasing usage in electrical and electronics.

– The availability of cheaper alternatives is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– The rising number of applications in the healthcare industry is likely to act as an opportunity for the market studied, over the forecast period.

– Europe is the largest market for the polyether ether ketone (PEEK) and North America is the fastest-growing market.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4311245

Key Market Trends

Healthcare Industry to Dominate the Market

– The global PEEK market in the healthcare industry is expected to grow at a good rate, because of its increasing medical applications, due to its columnar stiffness, biocompatibility, and torsion strength in very thin walls.

– Healthcare is the fastest-growing sector in the global PEEK market, as it is quite established in developed countries, like the United States, etc., and also with growing penetration in emerging economies, like India and ASEAN countries, due to the ongoing urbanization.

– Medical grade PEEK is used in orthopedics, sterilization cases and trays, medical and dental devices, hemodialysis membranes, etc. Orthopedics occupy the largest share, in terms of consumption.

– Many medical device manufacturers now use implantable PEEK, as a way to improve the biocompatibility of load-bearing implants. It makes implants much more bone-friendly and more compatible with diagnostic imaging than metal implants.

– Currently, PEEK is increasingly becoming the new standard biomaterial, across a wide range of implant applications.

– There is a growing interest in the potential benefits of enhancing the Osseo-conductivity of PEEK with coatings, to provide direct bone on-growth by integrating calcium phosphate and hydroxyapatite within the PEEK polymeric base.

– The increasing applications of PEEK in the healthcare industry are further projected to drive the market, during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Market

– North America dominated the global market with the United States accounting for the largest consumption.

– The US PEEK market is expected to grow at a good rate, because of growing end-user industries, like automotive, aerospace, electrical and electronics, etc., which is expected to drive the PEEK market.

– Automotive is one of the major industries in the United States. The country showed strong demand for automotive with lightweight car production reaching 12 million units, and further, it is expected to increase during the forecast period. This is expected to add to the demand for PEEK in the country.

– Furthermore, the electrical and electronics market in the United States is driven by continuous R&D and investment for innovative products. Also, in the United States, consumer electronics has a huge market, and it is expected to register a good growth rate, because of increasing demand for tablets, smartphone, smart drones, and headsets, which is expected to drive the PEEK market.

– Furthermore, the matured aerospace industry boomed, due to growing profits and sales, in recent years. The US defense sector has increased defense spending for equipment, such as planes, etc., which is projected to drive the market for PEEK products in the country, thus, increasing the market in the North America region.

Competitive Landscape

The global polyether ether ketone (PEEK) market is consolidated in nature. The major companies include Victrex PLC, Solvay, A. Schulman Inc. (lyondellbasell), SABIC, and Evonik Industries AG.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– A. Schulman Inc. (lyondellbasell)

– Aetna Plastics Corp.

– Caledonian Ferguson & Timpson Ltd

– CBC Co. Ltd

– Celanese Corporation

– Evonik Industries AG

– J.K. Overseas

– Parkway Products LLC

– Polyone

– Quadrant AG

– RTP Company

– SABIC

– Solvay

– Victrex PLC

– ZYEX Ltd

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/polyether-ether-ketone-peek-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Usage of Lightweight Materials

4.1.2 Others

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Availability of Cheaper Alternatives

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Glass Filled

5.1.2 Carbon Filled

5.1.3 Unfilled

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Aerospace

5.2.2 Electrical & Electronics

5.2.3 Automotive

5.2.4 Healthcare

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 A. Schulman Inc. (lyondellbasell)

6.4.2 Aetna Plastics Corp.

6.4.3 Caledonian Ferguson & Timpson Ltd

6.4.4 CBC Co. Ltd

6.4.5 Celanese Corporation

6.4.6 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.7 J.K. Overseas

6.4.8 Parkway Products LLC

6.4.9 Polyone

6.4.10 Quadrant AG

6.4.11 RTP Company

6.4.12 SABIC

6.4.13 Solvay

6.4.14 Victrex PLC

6.4.15 ZYEX Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rising Number of Applications in the Healthcare Industry

7.2 Other Opportunities

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4311245

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155