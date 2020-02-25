Plastics In Electronics Components Market Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Trends, Segmentation And Forecast By 2022

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction …………………………………………………………………………….. 1
Study Goals and Objectives…………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 1
Reasons for Doing This Study ………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 1
Scope of Report …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 1
Information Sources …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 2
Methodology ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 2
Geographic Breakdown ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 2
Analyst’s Credentials ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 5
Related BCC Research Reports………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 5

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights …………………………………………………………….. 7

Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background …………………………………………. 10
Overview ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 10
Snapshot of the Electronics Device Market …………………………………………………………………………………… 10
Computers ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 11
Overview ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 11
Desktops ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 11
Electronics Displays ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 12
Background ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 12
Printers …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 12
Overview ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 12
Inkjet Printers ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 12
Monochrome Laser Printers …………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 12
Color Laser Printers ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 13
Manufacturers ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 13
“All-in-One” Machines ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 13
Phones ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 13
Corded ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 13
Cordless ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 13
Fax Machines ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 13
Scanners …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 14
Mobile Electronics Devices …………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 14
Phones ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 14
Laptops/Notebooks/Netbooks …………………………………………………………………………………………………. 14
Tablets ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 15
E-Readers ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 15
Portable Music Players ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 15
Automotive Market……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 16
Overview ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 16
Electric Cars …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 16
CAFE Issues ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 16
Overview of Electronics Components in Automotive Products …………………………………………………….. 17
Material Usage ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 18
Connectors ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 18
Sensors …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 19
Flexible Circuitry in Automotive Applications …………………………………………………………………………….. 20

