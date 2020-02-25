Permanent Magnet Market Size Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2027

The report on the area of Permanent Magnet Market by The Insight Partners includes extensive primary research and detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry experts, key opinion leaders, to better understand the performance of the Permanent Magnet Market.

Companies Mentioned:-

Anhui Earth-Panda Advance Magnetic Material Co., Ltd

Goudsmit Magnetics Group B.V.

Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group., Ltd

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

Magnequench International, LLC

Ningbo Yunsheng Co., Ltd.

Ninggang Permanent Magnetic Materials Co., Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

TDK Corporation

Thomas & Skinner, Inc.

Permanent magnets are magnets that retain their magnetic properties even after the removal of magnetizing force. The internal structure of the material generates the magnetic field in the permanent magnets. Their function is to convert electrical energy to mechanical energy and vice versa, to control electrons or ions and use the attraction or repulsion between magnets. Many generators, electric motors, measuring instruments work on permanent magnets. Alnico magnets make use in radars, telephones, amplifiers and loudspeakers.

The global permanent magnet market is segmented on the basis of type and end-use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented as neodymium iron boron magnets, ferrite magnets, samarium cobalt magnets, alnico magnets and others. On the basis of the end-use industry, the market is segmented as automotive, electronics, industrial, energy, aerospace, medical and others.

