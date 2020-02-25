Pen Tablet Market to Reach US$ 803.9 Mn at CAGR of 9.8% in 2027

“The global pen tablet market accounted to US$ 348.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 803.9 Mn by 2027.”

Attractive demand for the pen tablet market is anticipated in countries such as China and Japan

Globally, several countries have undertaken initiatives to propel the digitization across industries, which is expected to ease and smoothen various activities in the industries. The rapid escalation in digitalization practices is influencing various industries to procure advanced electronics to shift from paper-based work to digital content based work. The shift towards digital content based work facilitates in completion of desired work in lesser time and with higher accuracy. Countries such as China, India, Japan, the US, and the UK among others are the pioneers in undertaking digitization practices.

Some of the prominent initiatives include; Digital China, Digital India, and Horizon 2020 by EU among others. These initiatives are boosting the procurement of pen tablets in respective countries attributing to the advantages of pen tablets and the rising demand for such electronics in various industries. Moreover, various industries in China, the US, and Japan have heavily integrated pen tablets to boost the digital content and the same is expected to continue in the coming years. Thus, the rapid expansion in digital content creation across the globe is driving the pen tablet market.

For More Information Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004649/

Pen Tablet Market – Company Profiles

Adesso Inc.

Parblo

GAOMON Technology Corporation

Huion Animation Technology Co., Ltd.

Monoprice, Inc.

PenPower Technology Ltd.

Shenzhen Ugee Technology Co., Ltd. (UGEE)

TurcomUSA

Wacom Co., Ltd.

XPPen Technology CO.

Significant demand from animation industry to propel the growth of pen tablets in the forecast period

The animation industry is undoubtedly among the fastest and prospering sector worldwide. Since the inception, the animation industry on a global scenario is booming exponentially year on year, attributing to the advancements in the internet infrastructure and satellite channels in the developed countries as well as economically growing counties. Earlier animation movies and shows were aimed at children and were made in a moderate budget and the use of modern and advanced technology was limited. However, in this modern era, the animation industry is progressing phenomenally.

Segment by Pressure Level Insights

The global pen tablet market by pressure level has been segmented into 1024 Level, 2048 Level, 4096 Level, and 8192 Level. The pen tablets have an integrated pressure sensitive capacitor that tracks the amount of pressure on the pen when anything is drawn by the user. The thickness of the line drawn varies as per the pressure applied by the user. Also, higher the pressure level integrated with the pen tablet, more is the detail of information captured. More pressure sensitivity will give the user more options related to the thickness of the line. The 2048 level segment led the pen tablet market in 2018 and it is expected to lose its dominance to 8192 level as a result of large demand on account of higher accuracy provided by the segment.

Purchase this Premium Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004649/

Reasons to Buy:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Pen Tablet Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.