Palletizers Market Forecast Report Offers Actionable Insights 2018 – 2028

This report provides forecast and analysis of the palletizers market at the global level. It provides historical data of 2013-2017 along with forecast from 2018 to 2028 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Units). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on packaging demand and industrial robots demand globally. In addition, it includes global drivers, restraints and recent trends of the palletizers market. The report also comprises the study of opportunities for palletizers manufacturers and also includes detailed value chain analysis.

In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players with their SWOT analysis and strategy overview. The dashboard provides detailed comparison of palletizers manufacturers on parameters such as operating margin, total revenue, product portfolio, and what we call ‘innovation scale’. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by machine type, product type, end-user industry, and region.

The report includes unit sales of palletizers and the revenue generated from sales of palletizers globally and across all important regional economies. The global palletizers market is segmented on the basis of Machine type into conventional palletizers and robotic palletizers. Conventional palletizers segment is further segmented into low-level palletizers and high-level palletizers.

On the basis of product type, the global palletizers market is segmented into cases & boxes, bags & sacks, pails & drums, trays & crates and bundles.

On the basis of end-user industry, the global palletizers market is segmented into food, beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, chemical, building & construction and others (ceramics, glass, etc.)

Palletizers market numbers have been assessed based on sales and weighted average pricing of palletizers by machine type and then aggregate revenue is derived through country pricing trends. Palletizers market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of regional markets. The palletizers market has been analyzed based on expected demand and current palletizers market scenario. Pricing is considered for the calculation of revenue that are average country prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional palletizers manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the palletizers market for various end uses of palletizers in different regions across the globe. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the palletizers market by country. Palletizers market numbers for all the regions by machine type, by product type and by end-user industry have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each region’s demand. Company-level palletizers market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The palletizers market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, Packaging Digest, Hoover’s, and company’s annual reports and publications.

Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. The key players of the global palletizers market are Premier Tech Chronos Ltd., ABB Ltd., FANUC Corp., Kion Group, Kuka Group, Honeywell International Inc., Okura Yusoki Co., Ltd., Columbia Machine, Inc., Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co., Ltd. and Concetti S.P.A.

Key Segments Covered By Machine Type Conventional Palletizers Low-level High-level Robotic Palletizers Anthromorphic Gantry By Product Type Cases & Boxes Bags & Sacks Pails & Drums Trays & Crates Bundles By End-Use Industry Food Beverage Pharmaceutical Cosmetics Chemical Building & Construction Others By Region North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Western Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa North Africa Turkey Rest of MEA Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN South Korea Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEJ Japan

