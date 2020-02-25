Oregano Oil Market Business Opportunity, Segmentation, Industry Overview and Forecast Till 2019 – 2025

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Oregano Oil market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

Oregano oil market is segmented on the basis of its applications as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, and beverages. Oregano oil enjoys a significant share in essential oils market owing to its wide usage in pharmaceutical products. Oregano oil has proven beneficial in various disease treatments as possess various medicinal properties such as antimicrobial, antitumor, antimutagenic, antigenotoxic, analgesic, anti-inflammatory, antiplatelet, antispasmodic, angiogenic, antiparasitic, etc. Owing to these wide benefits market demand from pharmaceutical industry is high. Oregano oil is also proven helpful in skin problems such as it can help treatment of acne, and eczema, thus market demand from herbal and natural product based cosmetics is growing and cosmetics applications market segment is expected to grow significantly. Oregano oil is used in various antiseptic soaps, skin care creams and in anti-fungal medicines. In food and beverage industry Oregano oil is used for culinary applications as a spice for flavoring.

Oregano oil market is further segmented on the basis of its forms available in the market as in capsule forms and oregano liquids. The oils may be mixed with a carrier oil such as olive oil, capsicum oil or grape seed oil to get oregano liquid.

Oregano oil Market Regional Outlook:

Oregano oil market is also segmented on the basis region as Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. A major share of production come from the Middle East and African countries where Turkey is a major exporter of oregano oil and leaf to the global markets. However, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific markets grab major consumption share of Oregano oil in the global market.

Oregano Oil Market Drivers and Restrains:

Increasing consumer demand for natural cosmetics is a major factor driving market demand for oregano oil based skin care and cosmetics products. Versatile properties of oregano oil such as antibacterial, anti-inflammatory etc, makes it a powerful germ killer with scientifically proven results against the various virus, bacteria, parasite, and fungi is the major factor driving demand for oregano oil in pharmaceutical and cosmetics market segments.

Oregano oil is loaded with vital nutrients such as zinc, magnesium, and vitamins C and E. It’s satisfactorily high in calcium, iron, potassium, manganese, copper, and niacin. As a secondary approach, oregano oil might use in nutrition supplements to fulfill nutritional deficiency requirement thus drives oregano oil demand from food and beverages industry is higher. Thus, rising application of oregano oil and growing consumer awareness regarding benefits of it is expected to spur market demand in the developing and developed regions.

Few studies show that oregano oil due to relatively higher levels of carvacrol, a chemical toxic to humans and agencies such as Health Canada have banned the use of oregano oil in food materials. This is factor restraining growth of global oregano oil market.

Oregano Oil Market Key players:

Key market players manufacture and suppliers of Oregano oil include AOS Products, CG Herbals, Healing Solutions Essential Oils, Native American Nutritionals Essential Oils, Rocky Mountain Oils, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Aura Cacia Essential Oils, Prime Natural Essential Oils, Mountain Rose Herbs Essential Oils, Fabulous Frannie Essential Oils, Plant Guru Essential Oils, Kis Oils etc.

