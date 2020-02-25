Oilfield Communications Market to Reach US$ 14.33 Bn at CAGR of 6.7% in 2026

“The global oilfield communications market was valued at US$ 3.50 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 6.81 Bn by 2026 with a CAGR growth rate of 8.74% in the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.”

Geographically, the oilfield communication market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM regions. North America leads the oilfield communication market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years. Increase in technological developments paired with shale exploration activities in the region is fueling the oilfield communication market in North America.

The Middle East is the second largest market in the oilfield communication market. Apart from North America and the Middle East, APAC remains the third largest geographic segment, as with the support of the government in funding in Asian countries, the market for oilfield communication in APAC is progressing. Moreover, on a continuous basis, the oil & gas industry of Asia is growing driven by rising demand and investment activities which makes the region to observe a high number of oil & gas projects.

For More Information Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004489/

Global Oilfield communications Market – Company Profiles

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Speedcast International Limited

Commtel Networks Pvt. Ltd.

Rad Data Communications, Inc.

Rignet, Inc.

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

Tait Communications

Commscope, Inc.

Inmarsat PLC

Airspan Networks, Inc.

Hughes Network Systems LLC

Increasing demand for reliable technologies

There is a rising necessity for reliable and high-speed communications technology in both onshore as well as offshore locations. Steadfast communication is required for supporting mission-critical operations in the oilfields. It is also required that the infrastructure supports the welfare of the crew, thereby enabling the workers in accessing the desired internet services. Satellite connectivity plays a vital role in remote environments.

It is used both as a primary communication source and as an independent link for back-up for the sites that are deployed terrestrial connectivity. The emergence of satellites with high throughput help in extending automation to all the operations in the filed including supply, remote maintenance, live data processing, and decision making. Furthermore, the advancements in voice and HD video capabilities are projected to propel the oilfield communications market over the forecast period.

Increasing concerns related to cybersecurity

Ongoing issues related to cyber-attacks is causing severe threat to the oil & gas industry, which is restricting the growth of oilfield communications market. It is estimated that more than 30% of the cyber-attacks that were witnessed by the critical infrastructure are targeted towards the energy firms (ranks second after Government sector). Further, cyber-attacks can cost the oil & gas business to an average of $1.9 billion. Addressing the issues related to cybersecurity in the oil and gas industry is complicated. There are several aspects to cybersecurity that need equal urgent revival as the supply chain links become vulnerable to the attacks owing to digitization in the oilfield.

Purchase this Premium Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004489/

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global oilfield communication market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global in oilfield communication market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.