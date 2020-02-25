Now Available Apple Accessories Market Forecast And Growth 2019-2028

In 2029, the Apple Accessories market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Apple Accessories market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Apple Accessories market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Apple Accessories market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Apple Accessories market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Apple Accessories market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Apple Accessories market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Absolute dollar opportunity, incremental dollar opportunity and CAGR point to a bright future

In the year 2015, the iPhone Screen Guard segment had a market value of above $1 Billion worldwide, rising to slightly more than $1.1 Billion in 2016. This reflects a Y-o-Y growth rate of 3.6%. By the year 2020, the iPhone Screen Guard segment is expected to be worth nearly $1.4 Billion, registering a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. A predicted incremental dollar opportunity of a little more than $210 Million during the period 2016 – 2020 implies there is good opportunity for companies involved in the Apple accessories market to profit handsomely if they create a screen guard to protect this critical component of the iPhone.

Revenue growth of the iPad Screen Guard segment poised to be less prominent than the iPhone Screen Guard segment

The iPad Screen Guard segment accounted for just over $1 Billion in 2015 and it is likely to witness a Y-o-Y growth of 2.5%. At the end of the forecast period, the value of the iPad Screen Guard segment is anticipated to be close to $1.2 Billion, recording a CAGR of 2.4%. This represents an incremental dollar opportunity of more than $100 Million during the four year period; something that the key stakeholders operating in the global Apple accessories market need to watch closely.

Research Methodology of Apple Accessories Market Report

The global Apple Accessories market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Apple Accessories market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Apple Accessories market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.