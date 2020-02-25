Network Security Firewall Market to Reach US$ 10,531.1 Mn at CAGR of 13.1% in 2027

“The global Network Security Firewall market is accounted to US$ 3,525.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 10,531.1 Mn by 2027.”

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region and North America is to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period in the Network Security Firewall market. The internet plays a critical business function in North America, US in particular. The growing numbers of cyber security threats have given rise to essential requirements for implementing security solutions for enterprises, different industries, as well as government. Due to the threat of losing data and the impact of potential cyber threats, the market is expected to foresee a noteworthy growth in the coming year. The increasing demand for security of critical data of the organization against hacking, spamming is boosting the businesses of the market players operating in the Network Security Firewall market.

Substantial growth in SMS Firewall demand would drive the market

The SMS landscape is transforming at a quick pace, where SMS firewall has captured a prominent position in terms of establishment of sufficient A2P SMS monetization strategy, and equipping them with network analysis and protection competences. The demand for SMS security firewall over the cast of time has spawned various providers, offering mobile operators a variety of value propositions and vendors to choose from. Continuous increasing demand of security among telecom operators and aggregators to avoid SMS spamming would ultimately help the Network Security Firewall market to prosper in the forecast period..

Emergence of network security threats and attacks

The coming years are anticipated to come up with higher sophistication of spiteful hacking. Majority of network security attacks and hacking is projected to become even more high profile, reinforcing the criticality of network security. Most recently there have been significant surge in emergence of network security threats that are persistently imposing a persistent pressure on the businesses to strengthen their network security game. Owing to this trend of burgeoning cyber threat the network managers across various industries are emphasizing on their security infrastructure and upgrading the plans in order to prepare themselves against evolving network threats including DDoS attacks, Network based Ransomeware, and insider threats among others.

Product Type Insights

The Network Security Firewall market by deployment is segmented into on-premises and cloud. The on-premise software are highly secured, reliable, and enable the enterprises to maintain and continue with a high level of control which the cloud often cannot. Also, the on-premise software is installed in the server and firewall of enterprises which is offered for a long term period and continue to effectively serve the business requirements, which is further enhancing the network security firewall market in the forecast period.

