Netherlands Power Market 2020 Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2026

Netherlands Power market continues to report strong growth driven by economic activity, growing residential and industrial sector demand. Conventional fuels account for a dominant share of Netherlands power generation but a rapid increase in the use of renewable fuels is being observed.

Drive towards Electric vehicles, rapid industrialization and growing consumption per capita are set to drive the Netherlands power industry growth over the medium-term future. On the other hand, an increasing number of companies are focusing on adopting new technologies such as big data analytics, Internet of things (IoT), smart metering, artificial intelligence and others into their power generation and distribution sectors.

Strong growth in new power plant capacity addition is expected in the Netherlands over the forecast period. Both the government-owned and private companies are likely to boost their investments in new power projects in the Netherlands amid strong market prospects.

Netherlands Power Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2026 presents a comprehensive analysis of the country’s power industry. Key trends and critical insights into Netherlands power markets along with key drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities are presented in the report.

Netherlands Electricity, Netherlands Coal-Fired Power, Netherlands Oil Fired Power, and Netherlands Nuclear Fired Power markets are analyzed and forecast to 2026. Further, Netherlands power production including electricity, coal-fired power, gas-fired power, oil-fired power, hydropower electricity generation, and other renewable power production is forecast from 2016 to 2026. Demand for all the power sectors is also forecast during the period.

Netherlands Power market is compared against five of its competitive markets in the region to analyze the role of the Netherlands on the regional front and benchmark its operations.

Global power, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East Africa, North America, and Latin America power market outlook is also presented in the report to provide a global perspective of the industry.

Netherlands population and economic outlook are also presented in the report to provide insights and forecasts of macroeconomic factors shaping the future of Netherlands power markets.

Further, business and SWOT profiles of three of the leading power companies in the Netherlands are detailed in the report along with recent developments and their impact on overall market growth.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Scope and Definition

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Netherlands Power Industry Insights

2.1 Industry Overview, 2019

2.2 Netherlands Total Power Market Value Outlook, 2016- 2026

2.3 Netherlands Power Market Trends and Insights

2.4 Key strategies Planned by Market Leaders

2.5 SWOT Analysis

2.5.1 Key Strengths

2.5.2 Key Weaknesses

2.5.3 Potential Opportunities

2.5.4 Potential Threats

3. Netherlands Electricity Generation Capacity Outlook to 2026

3.1 Netherlands Coal Fired Power Generation Outlook, 2016- 2026

3.2 Netherlands Oil Fired Power Generation Outlook, 2016- 2026

3.3 Netherlands Gas Fired Power Generation Outlook, 2016- 2026

3.4 Netherlands Nuclear Fired Power Generation Outlook, 2016- 2026

3.5 Netherlands Hydropower Electricity Generation Outlook, 2016- 2026

3.6 Netherlands Other Renewables Fired Power Generation Outlook, 2016- 2026

4. Netherlands Electricity Generation Capacity Outlook to 2026

4.1 Netherlands Coal Fired Power Generation Capacity Outlook, 2016- 2026

4.2 Netherlands Oil Fired Power Generation Capacity Outlook, 2016- 2026

4.3 Netherlands Gas Fired Power Generation Capacity Outlook, 2016- 2026

4.4 Netherlands Nuclear Fired Power Generation Capacity Outlook, 2016- 2026

4.5 Netherlands Hydropower Electricity Generation Capacity Outlook, 2016- 2026

4.6 Netherlands Other Renewables Fired Power Generation Capacity Outlook, 2016- 2026

5. Netherlands Electricity Consumption Outlook, 2016- 2026

5.1 Total Electricity Demand Forecast, 2016- 2026

5.2 Electricity Demand per Capita Foreca

