Nanotechnology In Medical Applications Market | Industry Outlook and Future Forecast Report Till 2022
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction …………………………………………………………………………….. 1
Study Goals and Objectives…………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 1
Reasons for Doing the Study …………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 1
Scope of Report …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 1
Market Analyses and Forecasts …………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 1
Methodology ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 2
Intended Audience ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 2
Information Sources …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 2
Analyst’s Credentials ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 4
Related BCC Research Reports………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 4
Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights …………………………………………………………….. 6
Definition …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 6
Research and Commercialization …………………………………………………………………………………………………… 6
Applications………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 6
Drug Delivery …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 6
Drugs and Therapy …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 6
In Vivo Imaging ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 7
In Vitro Diagnostics…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 7
Biomaterials…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 7
Active Implants ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 7
Overview ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 7
Medical Nanotechnology: Nanomedicine ……………………………………………………………………………………. 7
Future Possibilities …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 8
Market Potential ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 8
About Nanotechnology ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 8
Many Uses of Nanotechnology ……………………………………………………………………………………………………. 10
Medical Applications ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 10
Environmental Applications …………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 10
Military Applications ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 10
Cosmetics ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 10
Applications in Development …………………………………………………………………………………………………… 10
The Tools of Nanotechnology ………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 11
Risks of Nanotechnology …………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 12
Nanotechnology in the Marketplace ……………………………………………………………………………………………. 13
Nanomedicine Market ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 14
Chapter 3: Nanomedicine ……………………………………………………………………….. 17
Development of Nanomedical Technologies …………………………………………………………………………………. 17
Liposomes ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 18
Dendrimers ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 19
Nanocrystals ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 20
Micelles ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 21
Fullerenes ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 22
Polymeric Nanoparticles …………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 22
Nanoparticle-Drug Conjugates …………………………………………………………………………………………………. 22
Ligand-Targeted Nanoparticles ………………………………………………………………………………………………… 23
Ceramic Nanoparticles ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 23
Virosome Nanoparticles ………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 23
Therapeutic Uses of Nanomedicine ……………………………………………………………………………………………… 23
Cancer Diagnostics and Therapy ………………………………………………………………………………………………. 23
Drug Delivery …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 27
Infection Control ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 34
Diagnostic Tools …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 36
Various Therapeutic Targets and Technologies ………………………………………………………………………….. 39
Future Trends and Research Possibilities ……………………………………………………………………………………… 43
Non-Invasive Nanodevices ………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 44
Extracellular Devices ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 44
Intracellular Devices ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 45
Nanomachines To Control Tissue Healing ………………………………………………………………………………….. 45
Eliminating Viruses …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 46
Correcting Chemistry ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 47
New Organs and Limbs ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 47
Fundamental Nanotechnology Research ………………………………………………………………………………………. 47
U.S. ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 48
Europe ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 51
Japan …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 52
Risk Factor …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 53
