Mobile BI Market with Current Trends Analysis,2018 – 2028

Global Mobile BI Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

key drivers of the global mobile BI market are the growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD), rising platforms of mobile enterprise application, burgeoning popularity of Representational State Transfer Application Programming Interface (REST APIs), growth of in-memory computing, and robust advancement in the features of mobile device. The global mobile BI market is also progressing owing to the transformation from the generic BI techniques for the purpose of business data analysis to advanced methods and the upsurge in the flow of unstructured and structured data.

The mobile BI market can be classified on the basis of industry verticals, amongst the segments of insurance, financial services, and banking are likely to be the leading adopters of mobile BI due to the extensive rise in data volume and the growing demand for IT systems in banks and several other financial institutes.

Global Mobile BI Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to emerge lucrative owing to the growing technological advancements and early adoption of business intelligence solutions. Due to the high opportunities for vendors in the industry verticals of the Asia Pacific region, mainly in Japan, China and India, the market is projected to witness strong growth.

Global Mobile BI Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading players in the market are Qlik Technologies, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, and IBM Corporation.

