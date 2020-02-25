Middle East & Africa Blood Glucose Monitoring Market Report 2020 Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Sales Revenue, Business Strategies, Key Countries Analysis by Leading Players with Forecast to 2024

Market overview

– The glucose monitoring market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to register a CAGR of 7.46% over the 2019-2024 forecast period. The market is estimated to reach $ 178.9 million by 2019.

– There is a growing incidence of lifestyle-related diseases, such as diabetes, in developing countries that are increasing the demand for surveillance devices blood sugar.

– Increased awareness of health facilities and preventive care is also the driving force of the market.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3585836

– The number of patients dependent on self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG) has increased. Due to the high cost constraints associated with continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), self-monitoring by glucometer is more acceptable in the Middle East and Africa.

– These devices help in the early detection of hypo and hyperglycemic conditions, which tend to stimulate the market for blood sugar monitoring.

Scope of the report

There are two main types of blood glucose monitoring devices included in this study, namely self-monitoring blood glucose monitoring devices and continuous blood glucose monitoring devices. The devices are further classified by components, i.e. the self-monitoring devices for blood glucose (SMBG) are segmented into glucometers, test strips and lancets (which are studied in more detail by their use in hospital and home individually) and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM devices) are segmented into sensors and receivers, and are then segmented to countries in the Middle East and Africa region.

Key Market Trends The test strips have

the highest market share in the glucose monitoring market in the Middle East and Africa

– In the glucose monitoring market in the Middle East and Africa, the test strips hold 58% of the shares with 0.1 billion revenues.

– Price is often a major concern when purchasing blood glucose test strips. Although various countries reimburse prescribed test strips, the majority of patients must pay for them out of their own pocket.

– The frequency of monitoring glucose levels depends on the type of diabetes and varies from patient to patient.

– Type 1 diabetic patients should check their blood sugar at regular intervals to monitor their blood sugar and adjust the insulin dose accordingly.

Learn more about this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3585836

– Therefore, if a patient performs 5 to 6 tests per day, the average expenditure on test strips would exceed 180 USD / month. These expenses add to the already high diabetes management costs and hamper market growth.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have more than 50% of the blood glucose monitoring market in the Middle East and Africa

– The main market in the blood glucose monitoring market in the Middle East and Africa is l ‘Saudi Arabia with 36% market share, followed by Iran and other countries.

– The high sales of blood glucose monitoring devices in Saudi Arabia are due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes in the country.

– The countries of the Middle East have a high prevalence of diabetes such as Saudi Arabia 24%, Kuwait 23%, Bahrain 22%, Qatar 20% and the United Arab Emirates about 19%.

– Price is often a major concern when purchasing blood glucose monitoring devices. Although various countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Iran and other countries in the Middle East and Africa provide reimbursement for prescribed test strips, the majority of patients must pay for them out of their own pocket.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/middle-east-and-africa-blood-glucose-monitoring-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Competitive landscape

– The blood glucose monitoring market is very fragmented, with few major manufacturers being present on the world market, while the other manufacturers are limited to other local or regional manufacturers.

– The recent mergers and acquisitions between the players have helped companies to strengthen their presence on the market. For example, Dexcom has partnered with Julphar to have its market presence in the Middle East region.

– ALRT Diabetes Solution in the Middle East and North Africa provides an affordable and easy-to-use communication network between the patient and the diabetes care team. Health care providers have access to up-to-date information on patients’ blood sugar uploaded by the patients themselves. Patients and healthcare providers can send and receive messages through the system.

Reasons to buy this report:

– Market estimation sheet (ME) in Excel format

– Personalization of the report according to customer requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1

Study deliverables 1.2 Study hypotheses

1.3 Scope of the study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Constraints

4.4 Analysis of the five forces of the carrier

4.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining power of consumers

4.4.3 Threat of new entrants

4.4.4 Threat of products and services substitution

4.4.5 competitive rivalry intensity

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Self-monitoring of blood sugar

5.1.1 By component

5.1.1.1 Glucose meters

5.1.1.2 Test

strips 5.1.1.3 Lancets

5.1.2 By end user

5.1.2.1 Hospital (market size, value and volume)

5.1.2.1. 1 Glucometers

5.1.2.1.2 Strips

reactive Lancets 5.1.2.1.3

5.1.2.2 Personnel (size, value and market volume)

5.1.2.2.1 Glucometers

5.1.2.2.2 Strips

reactive 5.1.2.2.3 Lancets

5.2 Continuous Monitoring glucose

5.2.1 for component (market size, value and volume)

5.2.1.1 Sensors

5.2.1.2 Receivers

5.3 by geography

5.3.1 Middle East and Africa

5.3.1.1 Saudi Arabia (market size, value and volume)

5.3.1.1.1 Self-monitoring of blood glucose

5.3.1.1.1.1 by component (glucometer, test strips, lancets)

5.3 .1.1.1.2 per end user (hospital and Reception)

5.3.1.1.1.3 By company (Roche, Abbott and Johnson & Johnson, others)

5.3.1.1.2 Continuous glucose monitoring

5.3.1.1.2.1 By component (sensors and receivers )

5.3.1.1.2.2 By company (Dexcom, Abbott, Medtronics and others)

5.3.1.2 Iran (size, value and volume of the market)

5.3.1.2.1 Self-monitoring of blood sugar

5.3.1.2.1.1 by component (glucometer , test strips)

Continued….

About us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a one-off help for all your market research needs. We have an extensive database of reports from major publishers and authors around the world. We specialize in delivering personalized reports to our customers’ requirements. We have complete information about our publishers and are therefore sure of the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our customers to map their needs and we produce the perfect market research required for our customers.

Contact us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, USA

Telephone number : +1 (972) -362-8199; +91 895 659 5155