Melamine Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research Report

The melamine market is expected to show a CAGR of 3.47% (by volume) during the forecast period (2019-2024). The main driver of the market studied is the growing demand from the construction and automotive industries. The availability of substitutes such as liquefied wood, soybeans and powder coatings is expected to hinder growth in the market.

– The use of laminates dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to increase over the forecast period due to the increase in construction activity worldwide.

– The upward trend in melamine based foams is likely to be an opportunity in the future.

– The Asia-Pacific region has dominated the world market, with the highest consumption of countries like China and India.

Strong demand from the construction industry

– Melamine is mainly used in decorative laminates, wood adhesives and paints and coatings. Decorative melamine laminates are among the most commonly used laminated plastic sheets. Some of the applications include decorative acoustic panels, hanging baffles, panels and partitions, as well as the soundproofing of rolling shutters made of melamine foam.

– Melamine-based wood adhesives are used in particle board, fibreboard and plywood because of their resistance to humidity. These wood adhesives are also used in the construction industry for hardwood floors and furniture.

– The construction sector worldwide, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East and Africa, is showing healthy growth.

– Emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines in the Asia-Pacific region have experienced strong growth in construction activity. Strong economic performance should further accelerate housing growth in the region in 2018.

– The countries of the Middle East are known for their skyscrapers and architecture. The regional market has expanded the construction of hotel buildings and infrastructure activities for tourism.

– With the increase in the construction of hotels and restaurants, the repainting of old hotels and the maintenance of architectural and decorative infrastructures (to attract tourists), the market for melamine laminates and wood adhesives should increase, which which could increase the demand for melamine.

– Dubai Expo 2020, which is expected to last six months between October 2020 and April 2021, is expected to attract more than 25 million tourists. In addition, the FIFA World Cup in Qatar (2022) is expected to generate significant demand for melamine applications.

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With increasing construction activity and growing demand for laminates, wood adhesives and paints and varnishes in countries such as China, India and Japan, the use of melamine in the region is increasing. In the Asia-Pacific region, China is the main melamine market with regional market share. Despite the volatile growth of the real estate sector, the significant development of rail and road infrastructure by the Chinese government to resist the growth of the industrial and service sector has led to significant growth in the Chinese construction industry in recent years. The construction sector being dominated by public enterprises, the increase in public spending is stimulating industry in the country. This scenario could justify the demand for melamine materials in the near future. The large market size and enormous growth in the Asia-Pacific region are contributing significantly to the expansion of the melamine market.

Competitive environment

The global melamine market is consolidated and the five largest companies have a market share of around 40% of total production capacity. These companies include OCI NV, Borealis AG, INEOS Group, Azoty Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy SA Group and Sichuan Chemical Works Group Ltd (SCWG).

