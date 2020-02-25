Medical Device Security Market 2022 Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers

By Published All News

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction …………………………………………………………………………….. 2
Study Goals and Objectives…………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 2
Reasons for Doing This Study ………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 2
Scope of Report …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 2
Information Sources …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 3
Methodology ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 3
Geographic Breakdown ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 3
Analyst’s Credentials ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 7
Related BCC Research Reports………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 7

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights …………………………………………………………….. 9

Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background ………………………………………….. 13
Introduction ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 13
Connected Device Security, Cybersecurity and Enterprise IT Security …………………………………………… 13
FDA Response to Security Risks …………………………………………………………………………………………………… 15
Data Security Standards and Regulations ………………………………………………………………………………….. 15
Future Needs from Security Standards ……………………………………………………………………………………… 17
Types of Security Threats and Forms of Attack ……………………………………………………………………………… 18
Types of Security Attacks ………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 19
Device Security Solution Framework ……………………………………………………………………………………………. 20
Hardware-based Versus Software-based Security ………………………………………………………………………. 20
Secure Boot …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 21
Implementing Secure Boot with TrustZone and a TEE …………………………………………………………………. 21
Session Authentication: Root of Trust ……………………………………………………………………………………….. 22
Device and Data Authentication: Techniques and Standards ……………………………………………………….. 22
Data Encryption: Techniques and Standards ……………………………………………………………………………… 24
Common Techniques for Attacks at the Device Level ………………………………………………………………….. 25
Public Key Infrastructure Model……………………………………………………………………………………………….. 26
Securing Solutions and Applications Through Different Techniques ……………………………………………… 26
Security and Management ………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 27

Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/12263/Single

Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)

Tags: