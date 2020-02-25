Market News(2020-2026) Commercial Digital Door Lock Market is Booming Worldwide | Vivint, United Technologies Corporation, Hitachi

Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Los Angeles, United State, 25 February 2020 – –The report titled Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Commercial Digital Door Lock market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Commercial Digital Door Lock market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Commercial Digital Door Lock market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Top Key Players of the Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Market:Vivint, United Technologies Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Digital Life, Weiser Lock, Hitachi, Stone Lock, Adel Lock, Kwikset, Schlage, Guangzhou Digi Intelligent System Manufacturing, Westinghouse, Godrej & Boyce, Assa Abloy Group, Honeywell International

Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Market Segmentation By Product:Magnetic Stripe Locks, Electromechanical Door Locks, Electric Strike Locks

Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Market Segmentation By Application:Mall, Office Buildings, Hotel, Other

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Commercial Digital Door Lock Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Commercial Digital Door Lock Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Commercial Digital Door Lock market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.3.2 Magnetic Stripe Locks

1.3.3 Electromechanical Door Locks

1.3.4 Electric Strike Locks

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.4.2 Mall

1.4.3 Office Buildings

1.4.4 Hotel

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Market Size

2.1.1 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales 2013-2025

2.2 Commercial Digital Door Lock Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales by Regions 2013-2018

2.2.2 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue by Regions 2013-2018

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales by Manufacturers 2013-2018

3.1.2 Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2013-2018

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.3 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Commercial Digital Door Lock Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Commercial Digital Door Lock Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Commercial Digital Door Lock Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Commercial Digital Door Lock Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 Magnetic Stripe Locks Sales and Revenue (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Electromechanical Door Locks Sales and Revenue (2013-2018)

4.1.3 Electric Strike Locks Sales and Revenue (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Commercial Digital Door Lock Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales by Application

6 North America

6.1 North America Commercial Digital Door Lock Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Commercial Digital Door Lock Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Commercial Digital Door Lock Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Commercial Digital Door Lock Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

6.4.5 Mexico

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Commercial Digital Door Lock Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Commercial Digital Door Lock Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Commercial Digital Door Lock Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Commercial Digital Door Lock Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 UK

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Digital Door Lock Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Digital Door Lock Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Commercial Digital Door Lock Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Commercial Digital Door Lock Breakdown Data by Countries

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales by Countries

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue by Countries

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Indonesia

8.4.9 Malaysia

8.4.10 Philippines

8.4.11 Thailand

8.4.12 Vietnam

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Commercial Digital Door Lock Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Central & South America Commercial Digital Door Lock Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Central & South America Commercial Digital Door Lock Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Central & South America Commercial Digital Door Lock Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Central & South America Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Central & South America Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Brazil

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Digital Door Lock Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Digital Door Lock Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Commercial Digital Door Lock Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 GCC Countries

10.3.4 Egypt

10.3.5 South Africa

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Vivint

11.1.1 Vivint Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Commercial Digital Door Lock

11.1.4 Commercial Digital Door Lock Product Introduction

11.1.5 Vivint Recent Development

11.2 United Technologies Corporation

11.2.1 United Technologies Corporation Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Commercial Digital Door Lock

11.2.4 Commercial Digital Door Lock Product Introduction

11.2.5 United Technologies Corporation Recent Development

11.3 Panasonic Corporation

11.3.1 Panasonic Corporation Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Commercial Digital Door Lock

11.3.4 Commercial Digital Door Lock Product Introduction

11.3.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Development

11.4 Samsung Digital Life

11.4.1 Samsung Digital Life Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Commercial Digital Door Lock

11.4.4 Commercial Digital Door Lock Product Introduction

11.4.5 Samsung Digital Life Recent Development

11.5 Weiser Lock

11.5.1 Weiser Lock Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Commercial Digital Door Lock

11.5.4 Commercial Digital Door Lock Product Introduction

11.5.5 Weiser Lock Recent Development

11.6 Hitachi

11.6.1 Hitachi Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Commercial Digital Door Lock

11.6.4 Commercial Digital Door Lock Product Introduction

11.6.5 Hitachi Recent Development

11.7 Stone Lock

11.7.1 Stone Lock Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Commercial Digital Door Lock

11.7.4 Commercial Digital Door Lock Product Introduction

11.7.5 Stone Lock Recent Development

11.8 Adel Lock

11.8.1 Adel Lock Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Commercial Digital Door Lock

11.8.4 Commercial Digital Door Lock Product Introduction

11.8.5 Adel Lock Recent Development

11.9 Kwikset

11.9.1 Kwikset Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Commercial Digital Door Lock

11.9.4 Commercial Digital Door Lock Product Introduction

11.9.5 Kwikset Recent Development

11.10 Schlage

11.10.1 Schlage Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Commercial Digital Door Lock

11.10.4 Commercial Digital Door Lock Product Introduction

11.10.5 Schlage Recent Development

11.11 Guangzhou Digi Intelligent System Manufacturing

11.12 Westinghouse

11.13 Godrej & Boyce

11.14 Assa Abloy Group

11.15 Honeywell International

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales Channels

12.2.2 Commercial Digital Door Lock Distributors

12.3 Commercial Digital Door Lock Customers

13 Market Forecast

13.1 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales and Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

13.2 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales Forecast by Type

13.3 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales Forecast by Application

13.4 Commercial Digital Door Lock Forecast by Regions

13.4.1 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

13.4.2 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

13.5 North America Market Forecast

13.5.1 North America Commercial Digital Door Lock Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

13.5.2 United States

13.5.3 Canada

13.5.4 Mexico

13.6 Europe Market Forecast

13.6.1 Europe Commercial Digital Door Lock Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

13.6.2 Germany

13.6.3 France

13.6.4 UK

13.6.5 Italy

13.6.6 Russia

13.7 Asia Pacific Market Forecast

13.7.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

13.7.2 China

13.7.3 Japan

13.7.4 Korea

13.7.5 India

13.7.6 Australia

13.7.7 Indonesia

13.7.8 Thailand

13.7.9 Malaysia

13.7.10 Philippines

13.7.11 Vietnam

13.8 Central & South America Market Forecast

13.8.1 Central & South America Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

13.8.2 Brazil

13.9 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.9.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

13.9.2 GCC Countries

13.9.3 Egypt

13.9.4 South Africa

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

