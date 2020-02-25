Maple Syrup Market Intelligence and Analysis for Period 2019 – 2025

According to a report published by TMR market, the Maple Syrup economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

The global maple syrup market is segmented on the basis of raw material, application, distribution channel, and region. The maple syrup market is segmented on the basis of raw material which includes the red maple, the black maple, and the sugar maple. Maple syrup made from sugar maple is used widely for flavoring a variety of food products. The global maple syrup market is segmented on the basis of application in which maple syrup is used as a flavoring agent in bakery products such as baking powder, waffles, pancakes, French toast and oatmeal. Granulated maple sugar is used as a topping on coffee cake, oatmeal, grapefruit or crumb cake. The global maple syrup market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel such as online stores, retail stores, and super/hyper market. Hence, the global maple syrup market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Maple syrup Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global maple syrup industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, North America has developed as the dominant region in global maple syrup market. Increasing demand for maple syrup as a flavoring agent in various food products, has strengthened the growth of global maple syrup market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

Global Maple syrup Market: Growth Drivers

The global maple syrup market driving factors are increasing demand for baking foods such as pancakes, waffles, bread rolls and coffee cake. Increasing opportunities in bakery industry is also another factor in driving the maple syrup market along with rising in the production of maple syrup as it contains an abundant amount of minerals such as manganese, potassium, and calcium. Maple syrup is also used as a natural sweetener in various food products which is another major factor driving the global maple syrup market.

Many maple syrup producers are providing healthier product offerings based on the increasing demand for maple syrup as a flavoring agent in a variety of food products. Hence, the global maple syrup market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

Global Maple syrup Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global maple syrup market include Ontario Maple Syrup Producers Association, New Hampshire Maple Producers Association, Inc., New York State Maple Producers Association, Pennsylvania Maple Association, Michigan Maple Syrup Association, Thompson's Maple Products, Bascom Family Farms, H.J. Heinz Company and Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global maple syrup market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global maple syrup market till 2025.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

