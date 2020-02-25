Liquid Biopsy Research Tools, Services And Diagnostics Market 2023: Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future | Worldwide Key Players

The global liquid biopsy market should reach $6.1 billion by 2023 from $2.4 billion in 2018 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8% for the period 2018 to 2023.

Report Scope:

The scope of the report includes liquid biopsy technologies, applications, industry subsegments, biomarker technologies, major funding initiatives, patents and companies.The market sizes for liquid biopsy diagnostics are given for the years 2015, 2016, 2017 (estimated) and 2022 (forecasted).

This report reviews liquid biopsy biomarkers and technologies and provides background on why liquid biopsy is increasingly viewed as a replacement for, or a companion to, tissue biopsy.It then discusses several of the significant large-scale research initiatives that are contributing to liquid biopsy development.Market driving forces are also discussed.

The structure of several important industry subsectors is reviewed, as well as major industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2016 through July 2017.Industry subsectors analyzed includenext-generation sequencing(NGS) instruments, droplet digital PCR, target enrichment and amplification, single-cell DNA polymerase, prenatal screening, liquid biopsy, direct to consumer, and clinical laboratory.

The market for liquid biopsy diagnostics is analyzed in depth.The market is analyzed by application (cancer, reproductive health, transplant), biomarker type (nucleic acids, cells, extracellular vesicles, proteins), analysis platform (microarray, NGS, PCR, proteomics and other), analysis purpose (screening/early detection, diagnosis, therapy guidance, monitoring) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World).

Market data cover the years 2015, 2016, 2017 (estimated) and 2022 (forecasted).

More than 165 companies in the liquid biopsy industry are profiled in this report.

BCC Research provides a summary of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2016 through July 2017, including key alliance trends.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global markets for liquid biopsy research tools, services, and diagnostics

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Coverage of how these technologies can reduce invasive tumor biopsies, drive early cancer detection, and support precise drug administration

– Detailed analysis of liquid biopsy workflow technologies, biomarker classes, sample types, and research tools reagents

– Breakdowns of the market by product, product type, application, end use industry, technology, and indication

– Evaluation of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities

– Profiles of major players in the industry

Summary

Liquid biopsy is rapidly gaining traction as a supplement or alternative to doing a tissue biopsy for applications in reproductive health, cancer and transplant medicine. The liquid biopsy captures and analyzes biomarkers, mostly cell-free DNA, found in body fluids, most often in blood. In the noninvasive prenatal testing market, liquid biopsy has achieved significant penetration in the high-risk pregnancy segment and is moving into the low-risk sector.

In cancer, liquid biopsy is gaining significant market traction. Two trends stand out: Payors are being influenced by mounting clinical data supporting the use of liquid biopsy, and an emerging tissueagnostic labeling strategy for cancer drugs is driving the use of liquid biopsy companion diagnostics. An example of the former trend is the agreement in June 2017 by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to provide a liquid biopsy test, PlasmaSelect 64, to advanced cancer patients being treated at its facilities.

An example of the latter trend is the expanded approval in May 2017 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the checkpoint inhibitor drug Keytruda (Merck, pembrolizumab) for advanced cancer patients with microsatellite instability or mismatch repair deficiency. This approval highlighted a new paradigm in cancer care, where the patient is treated based on specific genomic defects rather than on the organ of origin. This will boost the market for molecular diagnostics that can detect these genomic markers and be used to guide treatment decisions associated with these drugs.