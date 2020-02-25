Integrated Drive System Market Latest Report with Forecast to 2018 – 2028

Integrated Drive System Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Integrated Drive System industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Integrated Drive System manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Integrated Drive System market covering all important parameters.

Trends and Opportunities

The top drivers of the integrated drive system market include increasing adoption of integrated drive systems in industrial automation, increased focus on improved vehicle efficiency and reduced production cost, regulations on energy efficiency, and increasing adoption of energy-efficient integrated drive systems that conform to international standards. The rising demand for increased energy efficiency in production processes combined with the requirement of software systems is also fostering the growth of the global market for integrated drive systems.

In addition, the demand for hardware component is expected to rise and will have a positive impact the market’s growth. Some of the hardware components in integrated drive systems include converters, geared motors, couplings, motors, gear units, and others.

Besides this, the increasing need for treating wastewater is expected to have a positive influence on the growth of the integrated drive system market. This is because increasing concerns of declining groundwater levels and water scarcity has necessitated the advent of newer ways for wastewater treatment. Pumps, compressors, and fans are some of the major components with integrated drive systems that are used in wastewater treatment activities.

However, high costs involved in the implementation and maintenance of integrated drive system solutions is hindering the market’s growth. In addition, lack of skilled personnel and lack of standardization of equipment are also holding back the market’s growth.

Integrated Drive System Market: Regional Overview

The global integrated drive system market can be analyzed with respect to the regional segments of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Amongst these, Asia Pacific stood as the dominant regional segment in the recent past due to the increasing demand for faster and accurate motors and initiatives to achieve higher production output. Huge investments in the manufacturing sector are also driving the integrated drive system market in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to display the highest growth rate in the near future.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the key vendors in the integrated drive system market include Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Schneider Electric, and ABB Ltd.

