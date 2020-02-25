Insulin Pumps Market Analysis and Segmentation from 2020-2027 covered Major Key Players Insulet Corporation, Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care, Ypsomed AG

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Insulin Pumps market, presenting insights into the key factors driving and restraining its growth. This report also takes a close and analytical look at the various companies that strive for a higher share of the global Insulin Pumps market.

Some of the leading key players are Insulet Corporation, Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, Debiotech S.A, CELLNOVO, SOOIL Developments Co., Ltd, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Valeritas Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Ypsomed AG

The increasing advancements in blood glucose (BG) monitoring technology have resulted in improved accuracy, smaller required blood volumes, and the ability to transfer data between the BG meter and Insulin Pumps. For instance, in September 2016, the FDA announced their first automatically automatic glucose monitoring device, Medtronic’s MiniMed 670G which is a hybrid closed looped system that provide appropriate basal insulin doses in people 14 years of age and older with type 1 diabetes. In addition, in July 2018, Abbott announced to have a FDA approval for the FreeStyle Libre 14 day Flash Glucose Monitoring system that allows people with diabetes to wear the sensor up to 14 days with high accuracy. These advancements are expected to offer increasing demand for the products, hence providing better share to the market players.

Market Segmentation:

By Product

Pumps

Accessories

By Type

Tube Pumps

Patch Pumps

By Application

Type I Diabetes

Type II Diabetes

The global insulin pumps market by type was led by tube pumps segment. In 2017, the pumps segment held a largest market share of 85.7% of the insulin pumps market, by type. The segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025, since pump helps in delivering precise amount of insulin to the body than any other insulin delivery devices.

The global insulin pumps market by product was led by pumps segment. In 2017, the pumps segment held a largest market share of 76.8% of the insulin pumps market, by product. The segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025, since they offer are used in the diabetes management for the administering of continues fast acting insulin in the body.

The insulin pumps market by application was segmented into type I diabetes and type II diabetes. The type I diabetes segment held the largest share of the market, by application. The segment is also likely to dominate during the forecast period, due to increase in the cases of type I diabetes among individuals, mostly in the developed nations.

Geographically, the global market fragmented across several regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East on the basis of different business verticals. In the era of developing and developed countries Insulin Pumps Market are holding the highest share. A clear picture of these market has been provided by presenting the market with distinctive info graphics.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. North American market is driven by the factors such as, rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of diabetes in the region.

The most vital key factors in the businesses have been elaborated to get thorough and accurate data of market dynamics. Rising needs and popularity of Insulin Pumps Market sector is driving the flow of the market towards progress. In addition to this, it lists the factors which are restraining the growth of the market.

Product approvals and partnerships & collaborations were observed as the most adopted strategy in global insulin pumps industry. Few of the product approvals and partnerships & collaborations made by the players in the market are listed below:

2018: In July, 2018, Roche gets CE Mark for its Accu-Chek Solo micropump system. The company plans to start with the pilot execution phase for innovative insulin delivery system in Switzerland, Poland, Austria, and the UK.

2018: In June, 2018, Insulet partnered with the European Region of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF Europe) to work together on regional advocacy activities.

