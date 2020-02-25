Insoles Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2018-2026

Indepth Study of this Insoles Market

Innovation will Continue to Remain in the Forefront of the Insoles Market

Consumers like to stay aware about the benefits they receive from their investment in a product, and the companies have put themselves to the task to develop chips and sensors which can provide the insole user with data like impact analysis, stress reduction, and other critical parameters. For E.g., Moticon Science launched next-gen insoles using sensors like 3D accelerometer, 3D gyroscope, and more than 15 pressure sensors which provides the user data about their health through an app on their mobile.

The considerable fragmentation of the insoles market makes it necessary for the companies to introduce newer and better insoles from time to time so as to keep the consumers loyal to their brand. It is evident that every company in the insole market is putting efforts to develop an innovative product to keep themselves in the competition.

Prominent companies are targeting to increase their production capacity to meet the demands of the ever-increasing footwear market. Companies are investing in developing smart and fast processes to manufacture products while keeping an eye on quality. Implus Footcare LLC, for example, has acquired over 18 companies to spread its roots across the globe. Their acquisitions have not only provided them with increased production capability but also garnered them with innovative technology developed by their subsidiaries to be imparted in their product.

The smaller manufacturers are targeting different segments of the market, like sporting insoles or therapeutic insoles. The smaller companies concentrate on developing insoles custom fit for their customers. For this, the companies have developed feet scanning equipment and software, which they employ to manufacture one insole at a time. These insoles are high in quality as they are individually manufactured and thus create immense value for the company. Manufacturers also provide liberty to the consumers to design the insoles according to their choice so as to keep them engaged in the manufacturing process, ultimately building consumer confidence about the company.

With the advent of substitute products like footpads and padded socks, it has become even more critical for the insoles manufacturers to bring their best to the fore so as to keep the market running. The shining light for the manufacturers come from the patients of ailments such as diabetes, plantar fasciitis, and other feet related conditions who require specialized insoles for their feet. The companies have taken up the task to cater to these customers with products created with the utmost care and specifications as provided by podiatrists. The companies have also employed their own podiatrists to cater to customers who need help regarding the best product available for their feet.

Influencing Minds with Magnetic Brand Positioning will be the Key Strategy of Market Players

Companies have not restrained from marketing their products at the largest of the events. Bauerfeind, for example, has sponsored events such as Olympics and NBA, providing the athletes with products branded with the name of the company. Such engagements increase the reach of the name of the company, increasing their potential customer base. The companies have even taken up intelligent advertisement tactics like using the feedback of their existing consumers to create a positive vibe regarding the company as the millennials can easily relate to their counterparts’ experience. The companies also make their presence felt at events and conferences, thus continually making the consumer aware of their presence to create opportunities for themselves.

