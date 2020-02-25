Indian Women’s Wear Market Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2026

Indian Women’s Wear Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ XX Bn in 2026, at CAGR XX% during forecast period.

The population of India is around 1.2 billion, which comprises the share of 48.5% by the female. They have a share of 48.1 % in the urban population and 48.6 % in the rural population. Womenâ€™s wear segment is wild moving with an explosion in the number of working women, which has led to the improved purchasing power of the Indian women.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/5708

Growing personal disposable income of women along with the standard lifestyle of women consumers will inclination the consumer interest towards trending fashion. Rapid development and globalization are expected to increase the growth of global women formal wear market. Rising e-Commerce industry in the womenâ€™s wear segment is propelling the growth of this market. Growing penetration of social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other fashion blogs is fashioning awareness about the latest wear trends, which is boosting the growth of the Indian womenâ€™s wear market. The religious and cultural multiplicity of India, where a wide range of festival occasions are celebrated, is one of the extensive drivers of womenâ€™s wear market.

Ethnic Wear is expected to hold significant growth in the Indian womenâ€™s wear market. The womenâ€™s ethnic wear can be subdivided into three major categories includes sarees, salwar kameez, and blouse-petticoats. The saree is the quintessential Indian costume for womenâ€™s wear. It is the most generally accepted womenâ€™s wear in India. On the occasion of the festival, women are interested to wear saree. As of the culture of India, saree wear is the trend in India. Surat, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, and Mumbai are some of the major manufacturing hubs of saree. It will still continue as the leading category among aging and middle-aged women across an urban and rural area of India.

Salwar kameez is another leading category in ethnic wear. The wellbeing level providing by salwar kameez has made it widespread among the working women in India. Furthermore, it has ongoing facing rigid competition from western wear. The growing number of working women in India and shift from ethnic wear to western formal or western casual has led to an upsurge in the competition for ethnic wear in urban areas. In a rural area of India, salwar kameez is the most favored choice of young women. The Saree market is expected a shift from saree to salwar kameez or western wear in urban and semi-urban markets in India.

Request for Report Discount : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/5708

The online platform becomes popular owing to that it provides the delivery to the doorstep by order of womenâ€™s wear. With an online platform, the women consumer can compare the price of womenâ€™s wear product on different websites. Online platforms provide the home delivery and free shipping and exchange & return offer turn to increase the Indian womenâ€™s wear market.

Womenâ€™s western wear can be categorized into casual western wear and formal western wear. Womenâ€™s t-shirts and tops sets are growing fast owing to cumulative participation of women in the workforce and a general preference for western wear categories.

The demand for innerwear with advanced functionality and superior comfort is increasing fast. The market for innerwear product disparities includes seamless intimates, plus size innerwear, body shape enhancers, which is flourishing in the metros and mini metros.

Fashion designers are always experimenting with womenâ€™s fashion in terms of material, design, and pallet. They make a variety of western wear with a creational design. An upsurge in the female working population with high disposable income is boosting the demand for western wear. It is very difficult for the key players to hold their roots in women formal western wear owing to fast-changing fashion trends in women wearing. The ratio of working-class women is rapidly growing across the globe and it is acquainted that women workforce is growing in all sectors such as senior official, managers, legislators, and others

Formal wear is another favorable segment in Indian womenâ€™s wear. The growing number of working women has led to the petition or formal outfit. Todayâ€™s working woman is very much anxious with her image. She is ready to experimentation and does not want to lag behindhand in this fashion era.

With respect to the global womenâ€™s wear market, it has shown rapid evolution as fashion trends, which are the most important aspects of womenâ€™s wear. Europe is the major market of womenâ€™s wear followed by North America and the Asia Pacific respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high rate of CAGR for womenâ€™s wear as it encompasses some of the emerging economies with a very high fraction of middle-class with substantial disposable income.

The womenâ€™s wear market in India is emergent as a high growth potential market. The growing perception of the Internet, the rising purchasing power of the women, high brand realization and fashion sense has made e-commerce significant medium of shopping in India.

The scope of the report for Indian womenâ€™s wear Market

Indian womenâ€™s wear market, by Type

Ethnic Wear

Western Wear

Indo Western Wear

Innerwear

Indian womenâ€™s wear market, by distribution channel

Online Platforms

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Brand Outlets

Key players operated in Indian womenâ€™s wear market

Fabindia

BIBA Apparels Pvt. Ltd.

SOCH Studio

Ritu Kumar

Chhabra 555

Satya Paul

Meena Bazaar

Nalli

Zara

Levis

Global Desi.

Allen Solly

Globus.

PepeJeans

Bombay Selection

H&M

Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/5708/Single