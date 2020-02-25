Identity Analytics Market Impacts Higher Demand Due to Increasing Contribution by Major Players during 2018-2025

Facto Market Insights published a new research report focusing on the Identity Analytics Market. The main aim of this assessment would be to provide more in-depth insight into the identity analytics sector for the period during 2018-2025. Readers will get to access necessary information associated with market size, revenue share, and regional outlook, to explain the various projections related to the target market. Furthermore, the contribution of leading market players would surely be reviewed and carefully presented.

The identity analytics market research report offers an overview of global identity analytics industry with market size data, estimate for year 2018 and forecast for 2018-2025.

The identity analytics market was valued at USD XXXX million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach to USD XXXX million in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2018 and 2025.

The global identity analytics market is segment based on region, by component, by deployment, by organization size, by analytics type, and by industry verticals. The region examined in the market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Identity Analytics Market Segmentation:

Identity Analytics Market, By component:

• Software

• Services

Identity Analytics Market, By Deployment:

• On-Premise

• Cloud

Identity Analytics Market, By Organization Size:

• Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

Identity Analytics Market, By Analytics Type:

• Descriptive Analytics

• Diagnostic Analytics

• Predictive Analytics

• Prescriptive Analytics

Identity Analytics Market, By Industry Verticals:

• BFSI

• Telecom & IT

• Government

• Manufacturing

• Other

The report also covers major region such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East &Africa, and Latin America. Region level analysis helps the stakeholders to identify the demand within each region and supply forces which are influencing the market.

The total market is further divided by countries and country market data are presented in the report.

Global identity analytics market research report also offers in-depth company profiling of top and promising market players of global identity analytics Industry.

Companies covered in this report include:

Evidian

Gurucul

Hitachi Id Systems

Happiest Minds

LogRhythm

ID analytics (Symantec)

Verint Systems

NetIQ (Microfocus)

Microsoft

Oracle

