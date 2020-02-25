HPV Testing Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the HPV Testing market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the HPV Testing market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

Segmentation

The regional markets studied in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America will account for a large share in the market throughout the forecast period. The demand for HPV testing in the region will rise against the backdrop of growing incidence of cervical cancers. The growth of the region is also supplemented by conducive federal policies that are encouraging the uptake of screening programs for cervical cancers. Moreover, the introduction of innovative technologies for improving patient care and diagnosis is providing a fillip to the growth of the region.

Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as a promising market during the same period owing to the increasing prevalence of communicable diseases, particularly in developing countries such as India. The rising number of government programs that are spreading awareness regarding benefits of early cancer screening is contributing to the growth of the market.

Global HPV Testing Market: Competitive Landscape

Several players in the global HPV testing market are increasingly investing in the research and development of advanced and innovative test kits and devices. Partnerships and collaborations are among go-to strategies of key players to consolidate their presence in the market. Some of the key players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Hologic, Inc., Becton and Dickinson, bioMerieux SA, CytoCore Inc., Qiagen, Inc., Roche Molecular Diagnostics, DiaMex GmBH, Merck & Co., Genomica S.A.U., DAAN Gene Co., and Ventana Medical Systems Inc.

