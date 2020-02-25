High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market Growth Analysis By High Four Leading Manufactures-ABB, GE Grid Solutions, Siemens, Nexans

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market report to study and analyses the market size ( Consumption, Value, Volume and Production ) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( ABB, GE Grid Solutions, Siemens, Nexans, NKT, Toshiba, NR Electric, Prysmian Group, American Semiconductor, TransGrid Solutions, ATCO Electric, LSIS ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market report provide the in-depth analysis of key factors influencing the growth of the market (Growth Potential, Opportunities, Drivers, Industry-Specific Challenges and Risks).

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market Size & Analysis (2014 – 2026); High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market Volume & Future Trends (2014 – 2026);

Scope of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market: High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission technology is a crucial technology holding potential to disrupt the power transmission landscape of the world. This technology is at the forefront of the emerging “smart grid” revolution and has emerged as an economically-viable solution for bulk and long-distance power transmission. Various countries are adopting HVDC, due to its cutting-edge features over HVAC, such as long-distance transmission, asynchronous transmission, ease in controlling the active power link, the possibility of bulk power transmission, and low loss (typically 30-50% less transmission loss than comparable alternating current overhead lines) in the transmission of power.

The demand for HVDC transmission systems is estimated to increase in the coming years since they are the optimal solution for long distance transmission. The increasing demand for power for commercial, industrial, and household activities has increased the need for developing a diverse portfolio of energy generation mix. Additionally, it has also resulted in the supply of high voltage power through long transmission lines. In HVAC, the system can limit large voltage transfer due to its reactive power flow, whereas in HVDC, there is no limitation on large voltage transmission through cables. This makes it an optimal solution for transmitting large voltage over a long distance.

The emergence of hybrid HVDC circuit breakers is one of the latest trends contributing to gain traction in the HVDC transmission systems market during the next four years. The existing power transmission lines that use AC systems for the transmission of power are now converted into DC systems to increase power transmitting limits. The use of HVDC breakers can help in reducing the fault current to flow into the system. Moreover, it can also reduce the bottleneck in HVDC transmission grids and provide integration between renewable energy and HVDC transmission interconnections.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

❇ Submarine HVDC Transmission System

❇ HVDC Overhead Transmission System

❇ HVDC Underground Transmission System

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

❇ Underground / Underwater Power Transmission

❇ Asynchronous Grid Interconnection

❇ Off-Shore Power Transmission

❇ Multi Terminal (HVDC Networked Grids)

❇ Island Connections

❇ Off-Shore Wind Farms

❇ Urban In-feed

❇ Others

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

