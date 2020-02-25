Herbicides Market to 2027 -Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd ,BASF SE ,Drexel Chemical,FMC Corporation

The Herbicides Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with said industry key players is included in the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of price, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

Herbicides, also known as weedkillers, are categorised as pesticides which are used to restrict the growth of unwanted plants during cultivation. The two types of herbicides prevalent are selective and non-selective herbicides. Selective herbicides helsp to control the growth of specific variety of weed and causes less harm on the desired crop. Whereas non-selective herbicides helps to clear the railways and railway ridges and industrial and construction sites and kill all plant material which come in their contact. Herbicides are used to boos the agricultural productivity by killing undesired herbs and weeds in the plantation.

The herbicides market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rapid Industrialization and the high pollution levels. Also, the focus on towards high productivity level coupled with rise in disposable income is further expected to boost utilization. However, strict regulations and the continuous requirement for monitoring of aquatic pesticides are some of the factors which are projected to hamper the herbicides market growth over the projected period. Moreover, the primary trend followed in the herbicides market is progress in growth of agricultural industry along with the creation of novel formulations is expected to boost its utilization.

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd

BASF SE

Drexel Chemical

FMC Corporation

Monsanto Company

Nissan Chemical Corporation

Nufarm Limited

Platform Specialty Products Corporation

Syngenta AG

The Dow Chemical Company

Herbicides Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Glyphosate, Diquat, 2,4-D, Others); Mode of Action (Non-Selective, Selective); Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, Others) and Geography

