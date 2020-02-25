Heat Pipe Market Share, Growth Rate (CAGR), Historical Data and Forecast 2025| Furukawa, Aavid, Fujikura

Global Heat Pipe Market is valued at USD 2310 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3230 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Los Angeles, United State: The report titled, Global Heat Pipe Market has been recently published by QY Research. The authors of the report have done extensive study of the global Heat Pipe market keeping in mind the key aspects such as growth determinants, opportunities, challenges, restraints, and market developments. This analysis will enrich the ability of the companies involved in the global Heat Pipe market to make precise decisions. The report also emphasizes on the current and future trends in the global Heat Pipe market, which may bode well for the global Heat Pipe market in the coming years.

Top Key Players of the Global Heat Pipe Market: Furukawa, Aavid, Fujikura, Cooler Master, AVC, Yen Ching, Auras, CCI, Forcecon Tech, Foxccon, Wakefield Vette, Themacore, Innergy Tech, SPC, Dau, Taisol, Colmac Coil, ACT, Newidea Technology, Shengnuo, Novark, Boyuan, Deepcool, Wtl-heatpipe, Harbin DawnHappy

Global Heat Pipe Market Segmentation By Product: Vapor Chamber, Variable Conductance, Diode, Thermosyphon, Others

Global Heat Pipe Market Segmentation By Application: Aerospace, Consumer Electronics, Process Industry, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Heat Pipe Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Heat Pipe Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Heat Pipe market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Market Size Forecasts: The report has provided accurate and precise estimations of the global Heat Pipe market size in terms of value and volume

Market Trend Analysis: Here, the report has shed light on the upcoming trends and developments anticipated to impact the Heat Pipe market growth

Future Prospects: The analysts have focused on the growth opportunities that may prove beneficial for the market players to make their mark in the Heat Pipe market

Segmental Analysis: Exclusive analysis of the product type, application, and end user segments is provided in this unit of the report

Regional Analysis: This section explores the growth opportunities in key regions and countries, which will help the market players to focus on the potential regions

Vendor Competitive Analysis: The report has focused on the strategies considered by the market participants to gain a major share in the global Heat Pipe market. This will help the competitors to get an overview of the competitive landscape so as to make sound business decisions

Table of Contents

1 Heat Pipe Market Overview

1.1 Heat Pipe Product Overview

1.2 Heat Pipe Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Vapor Chamber

1.2.2 Variable Conductance

1.2.3 Diode

1.2.4 Thermosyphon

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Heat Pipe Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Heat Pipe Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Heat Pipe Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Heat Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Heat Pipe Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Heat Pipe Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Heat Pipe Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Heat Pipe Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Heat Pipe Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Heat Pipe Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Heat Pipe Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Heat Pipe Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Heat Pipe Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Heat Pipe Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Furukawa

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Heat Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Furukawa Heat Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Aavid

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Heat Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Aavid Heat Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Fujikura

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Heat Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Fujikura Heat Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Cooler Master

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Heat Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Cooler Master Heat Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 AVC

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Heat Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 AVC Heat Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Yen Ching

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Heat Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Yen Ching Heat Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Auras

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Heat Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Auras Heat Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 CCI

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Heat Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 CCI Heat Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Forcecon Tech

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Heat Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Forcecon Tech Heat Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Foxccon

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Heat Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Foxccon Heat Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Wakefield Vette

3.12 Themacore

3.13 Innergy Tech

3.14 SPC

3.15 Dau

3.16 Taisol

3.17 Colmac Coil

3.18 ACT

3.19 Newidea Technology

3.20 Shengnuo

3.21 Novark

3.22 Boyuan

3.23 Deepcool

3.24 Wtl-heatpipe

3.25 Harbin DawnHappy

4 Heat Pipe Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Heat Pipe Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Heat Pipe Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Heat Pipe Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Heat Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Heat Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Heat Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Heat Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Heat Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Heat Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Heat Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Heat Pipe Application/End Users

5.1 Heat Pipe Segment by Application

5.1.1 Aerospace

5.1.2 Consumer Electronics

5.1.3 Process Industry

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Global Heat Pipe Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Heat Pipe Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Heat Pipe Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Heat Pipe Market Forecast

6.1 Global Heat Pipe Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Heat Pipe Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Heat Pipe Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Heat Pipe Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Heat Pipe Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Heat Pipe Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Heat Pipe Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Heat Pipe Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Heat Pipe Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Heat Pipe Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Heat Pipe Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Vapor Chamber Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Variable Conductance Gowth Forecast

6.4 Heat Pipe Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Heat Pipe Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Heat Pipe Forecast in Aerospace

6.4.3 Global Heat Pipe Forecast in Consumer Electronics

7 Heat Pipe Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Heat Pipe Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Heat Pipe Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

