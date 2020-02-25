Head-Up Displays Market : Business Development By Various Trend Analysis

The global market for heads-up display (HUD) components should reach $8.0 billion by 2022 from $2.7 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4%, from 2017 to 2022.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is comprehensive, covering the present status and future prospects for HUDs used in different industries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the rest of the world (ROW). The ROW region includes all countries in the Middle East and Africa.

The values presented in the forecast tables represent the sales (in millions of dollars) of HUDs in end-use product markets. All growth rates mentioned in the tables and the text are based on the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2017 through 2022. Estimated values are based on manufacturers’ total revenues.

The market is categorized by HUD component, application and regional market. The estimated values have been derived from the total revenues of the manufacturers.

The report also has a detailed analysis of the major HUD vendors as well as corporate profiles.

Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

– 50 data tables and 30 additional tables.

– An overview of the global market for head-up displays and related technologies

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Information on how the development of HUDs are becoming integrated with advanced features like augmented reality, voice and gesture control, and 3D imaging

– Details on the market’s drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities for growth

– Insight into the industry’s value chain, product trends, competitive landscape, leading players and their key developments, strategies, and profiles

Summary

HUDs were invented in the 1940s and first appeared in military aircraft. The first introduction of HUDs in commercial aircraft was in 1970s. Since then, they have been prevalent in other commercial sectors as well. HUDs first appeared in cars in 1988, and lately they have been getting more attention from automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), as well as

customers.

However, it is only in the last few years that HUDs can be said to have truly penetrated the automotive sector. HUDs used to be standalone systems, but many suppliers are now combining them with infotainment systems and instrument clusters.

The growth in the luxury car and sports car market and an increase in the avionics segment (where each aircraft requires an HUD) are the major drivers behind the growth of the overall market for HUDs.

BCC Research projects that the global market for HUDs will grow from $2.7 billion in 2017 to $8.0 billion by 2022, at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4%.