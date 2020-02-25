Gulf Cooperation Council Activated Carbon Market Analysis, Forecast, and Assessment2018 – 2028

Global Gulf Cooperation Council Activated Carbon Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

The Gulf Cooperation Council Activated Carbon market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2).

The global Gulf Cooperation Council Activated Carbon market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

Growth Drivers

Use of Active Carbon in the Oil Industry

The stellar size of the oil and gas industry across the Middle East has given a thrust to the growth of the gulf cooperation council activated carbon market. The use of activated carbon is spill clean-up, pilot testing, and groundwater remediation has played an integral role in market growth. Furthermore, the need for wastewater purification across oilrigs has also pushed growth across the gulf cooperation council activated carbon market.

Advancements in the Pharmaceutical Industry

The pharmaceutical industry has emerged as a key end-user of activated carbon. The need for testing and experimentation in the pharma industry has played a key role in market growth. Furthermore, drug development and testing is the most important component of the industry. This factor has also led to increased use of activated carbon.

The gulf cooperation council activated carbon market is segmented by:

Type Powdered Granular Other

Application Liquid Phase Gas Phase

End Use Water Treatment Refinery Food & Beverage Processing Pharmaceuticals & Medical Air Purification Precious Metal Recovery Sewage Treatment Others



The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Gulf Cooperation Council Activated Carbon market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Gulf Cooperation Council Activated Carbon market report.