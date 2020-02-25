Global Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market Size, Share, Top Players, Regional Outlook 2020, Future Prospect, Demand & Industry Forecast to 2026
This report focuses on the global Self-Service Business Intelligence Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Self-Service Business Intelligence Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Zoho
Microsoft
Tableau
Sisense
Domo
Salesforce
SAP
Chartio
Looker
Qlik
Information Builders
TIBCO Software
Clearify
IBM
Oracle
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premises
Cloud Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprised
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Self-Service Business Intelligence Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Self-Service Business Intelligence Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Self-Service Business Intelligence Software are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 On-Premises
1.4.3 Cloud Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Large Enterprised
1.5.3 SMEs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Revenue in 2019
3.3 Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Zoho
13.1.1 Zoho Company Details
13.1.2 Zoho Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Zoho Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Introduction
13.1.4 Zoho Revenue in Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Zoho Recent Development
13.2 Microsoft
13.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
13.2.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Microsoft Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Introduction
13.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
13.3 Tableau
13.3.1 Tableau Company Details
13.3.2 Tableau Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Tableau Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Introduction
13.3.4 Tableau Revenue in Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Tableau Recent Development
13.4 Sisense
13.4.1 Sisense Company Details
13.4.2 Sisense Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Sisense Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Introduction
13.4.4 Sisense Revenue in Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Sisense Recent Development
13.5 Domo
13.5.1 Domo Company Details
13.5.2 Domo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Domo Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Introduction
13.5.4 Domo Revenue in Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Domo Recent Development
13.6 Google
13.6.1 Google Company Details
13.6.2 Google Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Google Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Introduction
13.6.4 Google Revenue in Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Google Recent Development
13.7 Salesforce
13.7.1 Salesforce Company Details
13.7.2 Salesforce Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Salesforce Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Introduction
13.7.4 Salesforce Revenue in Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Salesforce Recent Development
13.8 SAP
13.8.1 SAP Company Details
13.8.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 SAP Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Introduction
13.8.4 SAP Revenue in Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 SAP Recent Development
13.9 Chartio
13.9.1 Chartio Company Details
13.9.2 Chartio Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Chartio Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Introduction
13.9.4 Chartio Revenue in Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Chartio Recent Development
13.10 Looker
13.10.1 Looker Company Details
13.10.2 Looker Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Looker Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Introduction
13.10.4 Looker Revenue in Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Looker Recent Development
13.11 Qlik
10.11.1 Qlik Company Details
10.11.2 Qlik Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Qlik Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Introduction
10.11.4 Qlik Revenue in Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Qlik Recent Development
13.12 Information Builders
10.12.1 Information Builders Company Details
10.12.2 Information Builders Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Information Builders Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Introduction
10.12.4 Information Builders Revenue in Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Information Builders Recent Development
13.13 TIBCO Software
10.13.1 TIBCO Software Company Details
10.13.2 TIBCO Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 TIBCO Software Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Introduction
10.13.4 TIBCO Software Revenue in Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 TIBCO Software Recent Development
13.14 Clearify
10.14.1 Clearify Company Details
10.14.2 Clearify Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 Clearify Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Introduction
10.14.4 Clearify Revenue in Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Clearify Recent Development
13.15 IBM
10.15.1 IBM Company Details
10.15.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 IBM Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Introduction
10.15.4 IBM Revenue in Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 IBM Recent Development
13.16 Oracle
10.16.1 Oracle Company Details
10.16.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.16.3 Oracle Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Introduction
10.16.4 Oracle Revenue in Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Oracle Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
