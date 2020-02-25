Global Self-Service Business Intelligence Software Market Size, Share, Top Players, Regional Outlook 2020, Future Prospect, Demand & Industry Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global Self-Service Business Intelligence Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Self-Service Business Intelligence Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Zoho

Microsoft

Tableau

Sisense

Domo

Google

Salesforce

SAP

Chartio

Looker

Qlik

Information Builders

TIBCO Software

Clearify

IBM

Oracle

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

Cloud Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprised

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Self-Service Business Intelligence Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Self-Service Business Intelligence Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Self-Service Business Intelligence Software are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

