Global Recyclate PET Market 2020: by Product Development, Design Process, International Statistics, Demand Analysis, Trends and Business Opportunities till 2025

The market for recyclate PET (rPET) is expected to record a CAGR of above 7%, during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are the growing emphasis on sustainability among the consumer and packaging products, and increasing demand from the textile industry. On the flip side, lower profit margins in the industry are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

– The industrial yarn segment dominated the market. It is expected to grow during the forecast period, with increasing production of industrial yarn made from recycled PET bottles.

– The innovations in recycling technologies for automatic processing and sorting of plastics and the discovery of new material sources are likely to provide opportunities for the studied market, during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, due to the significant growth in demand coming from countries, such as China, India, and Japan.

Key Market Trends

Industrial Yarn Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– The industrial yarn segment is the largest consumer of recyclate PET, accounting for almost 50% of the market demand.

– The material of rPET is used to spin fibers of small diameters, which are woven into “polar” fleece fabric, used for sweatshirts, jackets, and scarves.

– These fabrics contain up to 100% of the recycled material, along with waterproofing. The polar fleece jackets use up to 25 recycled PET bottles.

– The rPET yarn uses 94% less water, as compared to oil-based PET fibers. Additionally, the production process requires 60% less energy, along with a reduction of 32% in CO2 emissions.

– The demand for rPET in textile applications has seen a period of decline. However, it is expected to show a good increase, over the forecast period, in response to EU initiatives that actively promote “circular economy” and “green development” models.

– For instance, WRAP, an initiative of the European Clothing Action Plan, is working closely with governments, businesses, and communities, in order to achieve certain targets by 2020.

– These targets include a 15% reduction in carbon footprint, a 15% reduction in water footprint, and a 15% reduction in waste to landfill.

– Such initiatives are likely to drive the growth of the rPET market, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region dominated the rPET market, which accounted for more than 50% of the market share.

– The demand for rPET is driven by factors, such as robust demand for packaging materials, increasing in the production of industrial yarn, and robust growth in construction activities, which is boosting the demand for building materials.

– Asia-Pacific is witnessing the fastest growth in the global packaging industry, with China and India leading the market. Factors, such as e-commerce, online food deliveries, and innovation and development in the packaging industry, have been driving the growth of the industry in the region.

– Growth in construction activities in the region has further been increasing the demand for building materials, where rPET finds numerous applications.

– Currently, there are numerous airport construction projects, either in the development or planning stage, in China. These include Beijing Capital International Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, etc.

– Besides, the Chinese government rolled out massive construction plans, including making provision for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities, over the next 10 years.

– In India, the government’s target of investing USD 120.5 billion, for developing 27 industrial clusters, is expected to boost commercial construction in the country.

– In Indonesia, the government planned to invest about USD 450 billion, in the construction sector, by 2021, which is expected to boost the residential construction in the country.

– Such market trends are likely to drive the demand for recyclate PET in the region, during the forecast period.

– Besides, the increased concerns related to harmful environmental impact, due to no-degradability of plastic and growing regulations in this regard, are likely to provide huge opportunities for the rPET market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The recyclate PET market is fragmented in nature. Some of the noticeable players in the market include Phoenix Technologies, Krones AG, Placon (EcoStar), PolyQuest, Lotte Chemicals, and Avery Dennison Corporation, among others.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Emphasis on Sustainability among the Consumer and Packaging Products

4.1.2 Increasing Demand from Textile Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lower Profit Margins in the Industry

4.2.2 Difficulty in Collecting and Sorting of Mixed Plastic, along with Hard to Remove Residues

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 PET Staple Fiber

5.1.2 PET Straps

5.1.3 PET Sheets or Films

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Packaging

5.2.2 Industrial Yarn

5.2.3 Mono Filaments

5.2.4 Strapping

5.2.5 Building Materials

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Centriforce Products Ltd

6.4.2 Clean Tech UK Ltd

6.4.3 Dennison Ltd

6.4.4 DS Smith

6.4.5 DutchPetRecycling

6.4.6 Foss Manufacturing LLC

6.4.7 G.E.T Recycling Co. Ltd

6.4.8 JFC Plastics Ltd

6.4.9 Krones AG

6.4.10 Libolon

6.4.11 Lotte Chemicals

6.4.12 M&G Chemicals

6.4.13 Petco.co.za

6.4.14 Phoenix Technologies

6.4.15 Placon (Ecostar)

6.4.16 PolyQuest

6.4.17 Reliance Industries Limited

6.4.18 Repro-PET

6.4.19 UltrePET LLC

6.4.20 Verdeco Recycling Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Innovations in Recycling Technologies for Automatic Processing and Sorting of Plastics

7.2 Discovery of New Material Sources

