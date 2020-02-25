Global Plastic Pails Market – Segmented By Application, Type, Product – Growth, Trends & Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Description

According to this study, over the next five years the Plastic Pails market will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6503.5 million by 2024, from US$ 5616.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Plastic Pails business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Plastic Pails market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Plastic Pails value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

HDPE

PP

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Food and Beverage

Construction

Chemical Industries

Household

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

BWAY

Hitech

RPC

Greif

BERRY PLASTIC

Jokey

Encore Plastics

Pro-design

Industrial Container Services

M&M Industries

CL Smith

Leaktite

Xingguang Industrial

Ruijie Plastics

Paragon Manufacturing

Pro-western

Parekhplast

Hofmann Plastics

Priority Plastics

NCI Packaging

Zhonglianbang

Qianyuan Plastic

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Plastic Pails consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Plastic Pails market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Plastic Pails manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Plastic Pails with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Plastic Pails submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Plastic Pails Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Plastic Pails Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Plastic Pails Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Plastic Pails Segment by Type

2.2.1 HDPE

2.2.2 PP

2.3 Plastic Pails Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Plastic Pails Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Plastic Pails Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Plastic Pails Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Plastic Pails Segment by Application

2.4.1 Food and Beverage

2.4.2 Construction

2.4.3 Chemical Industries

2.4.4 Household

2.4.5 Other

2.5 Plastic Pails Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Plastic Pails Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Plastic Pails Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Plastic Pails Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Plastic Pails by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Plastic Pails Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Plastic Pails Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Plastic Pails Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Plastic Pails Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Plastic Pails Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Plastic Pails Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Plastic Pails Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Plastic Pails Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Plastic Pails Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Plastic Pails Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Plastic Pails by Regions

4.1 Plastic Pails by Regions

4.1.1 Global Plastic Pails Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Plastic Pails Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Plastic Pails Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Plastic Pails Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Plastic Pails Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Plastic Pails Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Plastic Pails Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Plastic Pails Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Plastic Pails Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Plastic Pails Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Plastic Pails Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Plastic Pails Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Plastic Pails Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Plastic Pails Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Plastic Pails Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Plastic Pails Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Plastic Pails by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Plastic Pails Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Plastic Pails Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Plastic Pails Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Plastic Pails Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Plastic Pails by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Plastic Pails Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Plastic Pails Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Plastic Pails Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Plastic Pails Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Plastic Pails Distributors

10.3 Plastic Pails Customer

11 Global Plastic Pails Market Forecast

11.1 Global Plastic Pails Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Plastic Pails Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Plastic Pails Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Plastic Pails Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Plastic Pails Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Plastic Pails Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 BWAY

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Plastic Pails Product Offered

12.1.3 BWAY Plastic Pails Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 BWAY News

12.2 Hitech

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Plastic Pails Product Offered

12.2.3 Hitech Plastic Pails Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Hitech News

12.3 RPC

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Plastic Pails Product Offered

12.3.3 RPC Plastic Pails Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 RPC News

12.4 Greif

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Plastic Pails Product Offered

12.4.3 Greif Plastic Pails Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Greif News

12.5 BERRY PLASTIC

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Plastic Pails Product Offered

12.5.3 BERRY PLASTIC Plastic Pails Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 BERRY PLASTIC News

12.6 Jokey

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Plastic Pails Product Offered

12.6.3 Jokey Plastic Pails Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Jokey News

12.7 Encore Plastics

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Plastic Pails Product Offered

12.7.3 Encore Plastics Plastic Pails Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Encore Plastics News

12.8 Pro-design

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Plastic Pails Product Offered

12.8.3 Pro-design Plastic Pails Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Pro-design News

12.9 Industrial Container Services

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Plastic Pails Product Offered

12.9.3 Industrial Container Services Plastic Pails Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Industrial Container Services News

12.10 M&M Industries

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Plastic Pails Product Offered

12.10.3 M&M Industries Plastic Pails Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 M&M Industries News

12.11 CL Smith

12.12 Leaktite

12.13 Xingguang Industrial

12.14 Ruijie Plastics

12.15 Paragon Manufacturing

12.16 Pro-western

12.17 Parekhplast

12.18 Hofmann Plastics

12.19 Priority Plastics

12.20 NCI Packaging

12.21 Zhonglianbang

12.22 Qianyuan Plastic

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

