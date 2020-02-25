Global Piezo Ceramic Market 2020-2025:Growth Overview Verticals, Types, Emerging Technologies, Applications and Business Opportunity

Description

According to this study, over the next five years the Piezo Ceramic market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9096.9 million by 2024, from US$ 7919.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Piezo Ceramic business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Piezo Ceramic market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Piezo Ceramic value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Lead zinc titanates (PZT)

Lead titanate (PT)

Lead magnesium niobate (PMN)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial &Manufacturing

Automotive

Information & Telecommunication

Medical Devices

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

MURATA

TRS

TDK

Konghong

TAIYO YUDEN

MORGAN

Exelis

KYOCERA

Noliac

CeramTec

Meggitt Sensing

Johnson Matthey

Sparkler Ceramics

KEPO Electronics

Jiakang Electronics

Smart Material

Datong Electronic

SensorTech

APC International

PI Ceramic

Yuhai Electronic Ceramic

Audiowell

Risun Electronic

Honghua Electronic

PANT

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Piezo Ceramic consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Piezo Ceramic market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Piezo Ceramic manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Piezo Ceramic with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Piezo Ceramic submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Piezo Ceramic Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Piezo Ceramic Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Piezo Ceramic Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Piezo Ceramic Segment by Type

2.2.1 Lead zinc titanates (PZT)

2.2.2 Lead titanate (PT)

2.2.3 Lead magnesium niobate (PMN)

2.3 Piezo Ceramic Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Piezo Ceramic Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Piezo Ceramic Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Piezo Ceramic Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Piezo Ceramic Segment by Application

2.4.1 Industrial &Manufacturing

2.4.2 Automotive

2.4.3 Information & Telecommunication

2.4.4 Medical Devices

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Piezo Ceramic Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Piezo Ceramic Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Piezo Ceramic Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Piezo Ceramic Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Piezo Ceramic by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Piezo Ceramic Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Piezo Ceramic Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Piezo Ceramic Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Piezo Ceramic Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Piezo Ceramic Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Piezo Ceramic Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Piezo Ceramic Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Piezo Ceramic Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Piezo Ceramic Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Piezo Ceramic Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Piezo Ceramic by Regions

4.1 Piezo Ceramic by Regions

4.1.1 Global Piezo Ceramic Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Piezo Ceramic Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Piezo Ceramic Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Piezo Ceramic Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Piezo Ceramic Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Piezo Ceramic Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Piezo Ceramic Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Piezo Ceramic Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Piezo Ceramic Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Piezo Ceramic Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Piezo Ceramic Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Piezo Ceramic Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Piezo Ceramic Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Piezo Ceramic Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Piezo Ceramic Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Piezo Ceramic Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Piezo Ceramic by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Piezo Ceramic Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Piezo Ceramic Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Piezo Ceramic Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Piezo Ceramic Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Piezo Ceramic by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Piezo Ceramic Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Piezo Ceramic Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Piezo Ceramic Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Piezo Ceramic Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Piezo Ceramic Distributors

10.3 Piezo Ceramic Customer

11 Global Piezo Ceramic Market Forecast

11.1 Global Piezo Ceramic Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Piezo Ceramic Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Piezo Ceramic Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Piezo Ceramic Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Piezo Ceramic Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Piezo Ceramic Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 MURATA

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Piezo Ceramic Product Offered

12.1.3 MURATA Piezo Ceramic Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 MURATA News

12.2 TRS

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Piezo Ceramic Product Offered

12.2.3 TRS Piezo Ceramic Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 TRS News

12.3 TDK

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Piezo Ceramic Product Offered

12.3.3 TDK Piezo Ceramic Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 TDK News

12.4 Konghong

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Piezo Ceramic Product Offered

12.4.3 Konghong Piezo Ceramic Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Konghong News

12.5 TAIYO YUDEN

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Piezo Ceramic Product Offered

12.5.3 TAIYO YUDEN Piezo Ceramic Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 TAIYO YUDEN News

12.6 MORGAN

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Piezo Ceramic Product Offered

12.6.3 MORGAN Piezo Ceramic Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 MORGAN News

12.7 Exelis

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Piezo Ceramic Product Offered

12.7.3 Exelis Piezo Ceramic Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Exelis News

12.8 KYOCERA

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Piezo Ceramic Product Offered

12.8.3 KYOCERA Piezo Ceramic Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 KYOCERA News

12.9 Noliac

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Piezo Ceramic Product Offered

12.9.3 Noliac Piezo Ceramic Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Noliac News

12.10 CeramTec

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Piezo Ceramic Product Offered

12.10.3 CeramTec Piezo Ceramic Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 CeramTec News

12.11 Meggitt Sensing

12.12 Johnson Matthey

12.13 Sparkler Ceramics

12.14 KEPO Electronics

12.15 Jiakang Electronics

12.16 Smart Material

12.17 Datong Electronic

12.18 SensorTech

12.19 APC International

12.20 PI Ceramic

12.21 Yuhai Electronic Ceramic

12.22 Audiowell

12.23 Risun Electronic

12.24 Honghua Electronic

12.25 PANT

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

