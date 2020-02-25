Global Off-highway Vehicle Engine Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2024

Market review

The global off-road vehicle engine market is expected to post an annualized annual growth rate of 7.67% over the 2019-2024 forecast period.

– The growth of off-road vehicle engines depends on the growth rate of the agricultural and construction machinery industry. The growing trend of agricultural development in developing countries and the increase in residential and commercial building projects worldwide are stimulating the markets for construction and agricultural machinery.

– Globally, construction is expected to become one of the most profitable sectors over the next decade. The demand for construction machinery has increased across Europe. The recovery of the European construction industry has improved mining and quarrying, and a favorable interest rate environment has further boosted investment.

– For the global construction industry, significant growth is expected in the coming years with good opportunities in the areas of infrastructure, housing and non-housing. Some of the main factors driving the market are the growing number of multi-family homes (with the growing trend of nuclear families); roads, highways, smart cities, metros, bridges and highways due to population growth and urbanization.

Scope of the report

In the context of the contract, only the engines used in agricultural and construction machinery have been taken into account.

The market study for off-road vehicle engines covers both performance and fuel type.

Main market trends

50 to 70 hp – the largest segment after agricultural performance

The market for agricultural engines from 50 to 70 hp should grow rapidly over the forecast period, with an annualized annual growth rate of 7.78% .

– Agricultural machines of less than 50 to 70 HP mainly include tractors and rows of medium size.

– Medium-sized combine harvesters with an average length of 4.8 m, a width of 2.2 m and a height of 2.8 m, were frequently used in rice fields, particularly in ASEAN countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and India. In 2017, the Asia-Pacific region represented more than 80% of the total mid-size combine market. The main suppliers of medium-sized enterprises in the Asia-Pacific market are Kubota Corporation and Yanmar Co. Ltd.

– According to CEMA, sales of tractors from 50 to 70 hp in Europe remained stable in 2017, because only a few EU countries such as Spain, Denmark and the United Kingdom saw the tractor go from 50 to 70 c. The United Kingdom recorded 12,033 tractors (more than 50 hp) in 2017, an increase of 1.5% compared to 2016.

– While the United States and Canada saw a drop in semi-trailer sales from 50 to 70 hp, they recorded an increase in tractors of less than 40 hp in 2017.

– India is one of the emerging markets in the agricultural sector, where demand is sustained for more than 50 hp tractors during the last three years due to the state of the advanced agricultural economy in india the country and the rapid improvement of the tractor industry.

– The growing demand for tractors over 50 hp in the Asia-Pacific region and the European market for agricultural machinery should increase from 50 to 70 hp over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific continues to dominate the global market

China is expected to experience a recovery in the market for excavators and other types of construction machinery over the forecast period. Public spending on municipal infrastructure projects is the main reason for the good sale of construction machinery in 2018. For example, the country’s cities are developing the metro and other urban transport systems.

In 2018, China should continue to implement Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao Bay.

In addition, restrictions on foreign investment in land use planning, quality hotels, office buildings and large-scale exhibition grounds in China have been lifted. This is expected to increase construction activity in the country as well as the demand for high performance construction equipment during the forecast period.

Also in India, investment in the infrastructure sector and other strategic government initiatives is expected to boost the country’s construction sector. This in turn should stimulate demand and use of construction equipment in the country. In addition, India is one of the largest tractor markets in the world, with 41 to 50 horsepower representing the largest sales segment. Tractors and tillers play an important role in the overall development of the country’s agricultural sector.

Competitive environment

The market is conquered by some of the main players such as Yanmar Co., Ltd., Cummins, Deutz AG, Man Engines & Components Inc., Deere & Company, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Penta and others.

Komatsu off-road engines are classified as Cummins because the company has entered into a joint venture agreement with Cummins to produce diesel engines.

Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Results

of the study 1.2 Study hypotheses

1.3 Scope of the study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market overview

4.2 Introduction to market drivers and restrictions

4.3 Market factors

4.4 Market restrictions

4.5 Industry attractiveness – Analysis of the five bearer strengths

4.5.1 Threat of new market participants

4.5.2

Power negotiation of the buyer / consumer 4.5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.5.4 Threat by

substitutes 4.5.5 Intensity of competitive rivalry

5 MARKET SEPARATION

5.1 Output power

5.1.1 Agricultural machinery

5.1.1.1 Up to 30 hp

5.1.1.2 30-50 hp

5.1.1.3 50-70 hp

5.1.1.4 70+ hp

5.1.2 Construction machinery

5.1.2.1 Up to 100 hp

5.1.2.2 100-120 hp

5.1.2.3 200-400 hp

5.1.2.4 400+ hp

5.2 Fuel type

5.2.1 Petrol

5.2.2 Diesel

5.2.3 Other

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3 .1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3. 1.4 Other North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3 .3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Other Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Other South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South

Africa 5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of the Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPES

6.1 Supplier market share

6.2 Mergers and acquisitions

6.3 Company

profiles 6.3.1 AGCO POWER

6.3.2 Caterpillar Inc.

6.3.3 Cummins

6.3.4 Deere & Company

6.3.5 Deutz AG

6.3.6

After….

