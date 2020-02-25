Global Nuclear Medicine Market 2020-2025 : The Report Encompasses The Rate Of Product Consumption From Across All Regions
According to this study, over the next five years the Nuclear Medicine market will register a 7.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6493.8 million by 2024, from US$ 4827 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Nuclear Medicine business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Nuclear Medicine market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Nuclear Medicine value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Tc-99
I-123/131
In-111
Xe-133
Th-201
Ga-67
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Diagnostic
Therapeutic
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
GE Healthcare
SIEMENS
Bracco Imaging
Lantheus Medical Imaging
Bayer
Mallinckrodt
Jubilant Pharma
Triad Isotopes
Eli Lilly
Nordion
China Isotope & Radiation
Dongcheng
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Nuclear Medicine market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Nuclear Medicine market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Nuclear Medicine players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Nuclear Medicine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Nuclear Medicine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Nuclear Medicine Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Nuclear Medicine Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Nuclear Medicine Segment by Type
2.2.1 Tc-99
2.2.2 Tc-99
2.2.3 In-111
2.2.4 Xe-133
2.2.5 Th-201
2.2.6 Ga-67
2.2.7 Other
2.3 Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Nuclear Medicine Segment by Application
2.4.1 Diagnostic
2.4.2 Therapeutic
2.5 Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Nuclear Medicine by Players
3.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Nuclear Medicine Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Nuclear Medicine by Regions
4.1 Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Nuclear Medicine Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Nuclear Medicine Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Nuclear Medicine Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Nuclear Medicine Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Nuclear Medicine by Countries
7.2 Europe Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Nuclear Medicine by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Forecast
10.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Nuclear Medicine Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Nuclear Medicine Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Nuclear Medicine Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 GE Healthcare
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Nuclear Medicine Product Offered
11.1.3 GE Healthcare Nuclear Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 GE Healthcare News
11.2 SIEMENS
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Nuclear Medicine Product Offered
11.2.3 SIEMENS Nuclear Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 SIEMENS News
11.3 Bracco Imaging
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Nuclear Medicine Product Offered
11.3.3 Bracco Imaging Nuclear Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Bracco Imaging News
11.4 Lantheus Medical Imaging
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Nuclear Medicine Product Offered
11.4.3 Lantheus Medical Imaging Nuclear Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Lantheus Medical Imaging News
11.5 Bayer
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Nuclear Medicine Product Offered
11.5.3 Bayer Nuclear Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Bayer News
11.6 Mallinckrodt
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Nuclear Medicine Product Offered
11.6.3 Mallinckrodt Nuclear Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Mallinckrodt News
11.7 Jubilant Pharma
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Nuclear Medicine Product Offered
11.7.3 Jubilant Pharma Nuclear Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Jubilant Pharma News
11.8 Triad Isotopes
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Nuclear Medicine Product Offered
11.8.3 Triad Isotopes Nuclear Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Triad Isotopes News
11.9 Eli Lilly
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Nuclear Medicine Product Offered
11.9.3 Eli Lilly Nuclear Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Eli Lilly News
11.10 Nordion
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Nuclear Medicine Product Offered
11.10.3 Nordion Nuclear Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Nordion News
11.11 China Isotope & Radiation
11.12 Dongcheng
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
