Global Nuclear Medicine Market 2020-2025 : The Report Encompasses The Rate Of Product Consumption From Across All Regions

Description

According to this study, over the next five years the Nuclear Medicine market will register a 7.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6493.8 million by 2024, from US$ 4827 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Nuclear Medicine business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Nuclear Medicine market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Nuclear Medicine value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Tc-99

I-123/131

In-111

Xe-133

Th-201

Ga-67

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

GE Healthcare

SIEMENS

Bracco Imaging

Lantheus Medical Imaging

Bayer

Mallinckrodt

Jubilant Pharma

Triad Isotopes

Eli Lilly

Nordion

China Isotope & Radiation

Dongcheng

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Nuclear Medicine market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Nuclear Medicine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Nuclear Medicine players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Nuclear Medicine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Nuclear Medicine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Nuclear Medicine Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Nuclear Medicine Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Nuclear Medicine Segment by Type

2.2.1 Tc-99

2.2.2 Tc-99

2.2.3 In-111

2.2.4 Xe-133

2.2.5 Th-201

2.2.6 Ga-67

2.2.7 Other

2.3 Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Nuclear Medicine Segment by Application

2.4.1 Diagnostic

2.4.2 Therapeutic

2.5 Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Nuclear Medicine by Players

3.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Nuclear Medicine Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Nuclear Medicine by Regions

4.1 Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Nuclear Medicine Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Nuclear Medicine Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Nuclear Medicine Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Nuclear Medicine Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Nuclear Medicine by Countries

7.2 Europe Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Nuclear Medicine by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Forecast

10.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Nuclear Medicine Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Nuclear Medicine Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Nuclear Medicine Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 GE Healthcare

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Nuclear Medicine Product Offered

11.1.3 GE Healthcare Nuclear Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 GE Healthcare News

11.2 SIEMENS

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Nuclear Medicine Product Offered

11.2.3 SIEMENS Nuclear Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 SIEMENS News

11.3 Bracco Imaging

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Nuclear Medicine Product Offered

11.3.3 Bracco Imaging Nuclear Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Bracco Imaging News

11.4 Lantheus Medical Imaging

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Nuclear Medicine Product Offered

11.4.3 Lantheus Medical Imaging Nuclear Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Lantheus Medical Imaging News

11.5 Bayer

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Nuclear Medicine Product Offered

11.5.3 Bayer Nuclear Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Bayer News

11.6 Mallinckrodt

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Nuclear Medicine Product Offered

11.6.3 Mallinckrodt Nuclear Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Mallinckrodt News

11.7 Jubilant Pharma

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Nuclear Medicine Product Offered

11.7.3 Jubilant Pharma Nuclear Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Jubilant Pharma News

11.8 Triad Isotopes

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Nuclear Medicine Product Offered

11.8.3 Triad Isotopes Nuclear Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Triad Isotopes News

11.9 Eli Lilly

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Nuclear Medicine Product Offered

11.9.3 Eli Lilly Nuclear Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Eli Lilly News

11.10 Nordion

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Nuclear Medicine Product Offered

11.10.3 Nordion Nuclear Medicine Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Nordion News

11.11 China Isotope & Radiation

11.12 Dongcheng

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

