Global Naphtha Market 2020: by Function, Trends, Consultants, International Statistics, Demand Analysis and Business Opportunities till 2025

The naphtha market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 4%, during the forecast period. The major driver of the market studied is the rising demand for fertilizers in India. The demand for natural gas liquid in the United States is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Rising demand for jet fuel is expected to act as an opportunity for the market in the future.

– With the increasing demand for naphtha coming from fast-developing countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global market.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4311314

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand from Petrochemical Industry

– Naphtha is used in various industries as light naphtha and heavy naphtha. Naphtha is majorly used in the petrochemical industry as feedstock. Around 50% of the naphtha produced is being used in the petrochemical industry.

– Consumption and production of naphtha are majorly growing in developing countries, such as India, China, etc.

– The demand for naphtha in India is majorly driven by the increasing demand from the petrochemical industry, as a feedstock, to produce petrochemical components, such as olefins, aromatics, etc.

– Hence, the aforementioned factors are likely to increase the demand for naphtha for various applications in the end-user industries. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for naphtha, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. Owing to the rising demand for naphtha and growing petrochemical industries in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of naphtha is increasing in the region.

– Increasing applications of naphtha in various industries, such as agriculture, aviation, etc., as a fertilizer and jet fuel, in countries, such as India, Japan, and China.

– The growth trend of the market is likely to remain the same in the next few years, which is further likely to drive its growth in the region.

– Moreover, the naphtha market in Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness the highest CAGR, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The naphtha market is partially consolidated in nature. In terms of market share, few players currently dominate the market. Key players in the market include Reliance Industries Limited, Exxon Mobil Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Formosa Petrochemical Co., LG Chem, and Petróleos Mexicanos.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– AMOC (Alexandria Mineral Oils Co.)

– British Petroleum (BP PLC)

– Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

– China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

– Exxon Mobil Corporation

– Formosa Petrochemical Co.

– LG Chem

– MGTPetroil.com

– Petroleos Mexicanos

– Reliance Industries Limited

– Royal Dutch Shell PLC

– SASOL

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/naphtha-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Petrochemical Dominating in Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Rising Demand for Fertilizers in India

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Natural Gas Liquid Demand in United States

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Light Naphtha

5.1.2 Heavy Naptha

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Petrochemical

5.2.2 Agriculture

5.2.3 Paints & Coatings

5.2.4 Aerospace

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AMOC (Alexandria Mineral Oils Co.)

6.4.2 British Petroleum (BP PLC)

6.4.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

6.4.4 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

6.4.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.6 Formosa Petrochemical Co.

6.4.7 LG Chem

6.4.8 MGTPetroil.com

6.4.9 Petroleos Mexicanos

6.4.10 Reliance Industries Limited

6.4.11 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

6.4.12 SASOL

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rising Demand for Jet Fuel

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4311314

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155