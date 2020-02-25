Global Nail Care Market 2020-2025:Demand, Consumption, Sales, Size, Key-Manufacturers and Emerging Trends Analysis

Description

According to this study, over the next five years the Nail Care market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Nail Care business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Nail Care market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Nail Care value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Organic solvent based nail polish

Water based nail polish

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Nail art institutions

Individuals

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

OPI

MISSHA

NAILS INC

Sally Hansen

CHANEL

Maybelline

Revlon

L’ORÉAL

Essie

Bobbi Brown

CND

COSMAY

Kiko

Rimmel

Nails Inc

Butter London

Nars

China Glaze

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Nail Care market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Nail Care market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Nail Care players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Nail Care with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Nail Care submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Nail Care Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Nail Care Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Nail Care Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Nail Care Segment by Type

2.2.1 Organic solvent based nail polish

2.3 Nail Care Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Nail Care Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Nail Care Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Nail Care Segment by Application

2.4.1 Nail art institutions

2.4.2 Individuals

2.5 Nail Care Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Nail Care Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Nail Care Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Nail Care by Players

3.1 Global Nail Care Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Nail Care Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Nail Care Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Nail Care Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Nail Care by Regions

4.1 Nail Care Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Nail Care Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Nail Care Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Nail Care Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Nail Care Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Nail Care Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Nail Care Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Nail Care Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Nail Care Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Nail Care Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Nail Care Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Nail Care by Countries

7.2 Europe Nail Care Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Nail Care Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Nail Care by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Nail Care Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Nail Care Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Nail Care Market Forecast

10.1 Global Nail Care Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Nail Care Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Nail Care Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Nail Care Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Nail Care Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 OPI

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Nail Care Product Offered

11.1.3 OPI Nail Care Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 OPI News

11.2 MISSHA

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Nail Care Product Offered

11.2.3 MISSHA Nail Care Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 MISSHA News

11.3 NAILS INC

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Nail Care Product Offered

11.3.3 NAILS INC Nail Care Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 NAILS INC News

11.4 Sally Hansen

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Nail Care Product Offered

11.4.3 Sally Hansen Nail Care Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Sally Hansen News

11.5 CHANEL

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Nail Care Product Offered

11.5.3 CHANEL Nail Care Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 CHANEL News

11.6 Maybelline

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Nail Care Product Offered

11.6.3 Maybelline Nail Care Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Maybelline News

11.7 Revlon

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Nail Care Product Offered

11.7.3 Revlon Nail Care Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Revlon News

11.8 L’ORÉAL

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Nail Care Product Offered

11.8.3 L’ORÉAL Nail Care Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 L’ORÉAL News

11.11 Essie

11.12 Bobbi Brown

11.14 CND

11.15 COSMAY

11.16 Kiko

11.17 Rimmel

11.18 Nails Inc

11.19 Butter London

11.20 Nars

11.21 China Glaze

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

