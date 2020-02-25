Global Medical Device Connectivity Market 2020-2025 : The Study Comprises Of The Valuation Procured By Each Region In Sync With The Estimated Regional Market Share

Description

According to this study, over the next five years the Medical Device Connectivity market will register a 26.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6209.6 million by 2024, from US$ 2460.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Medical Device Connectivity business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Medical Device Connectivity market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Medical Device Connectivity value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Wireless Type

Wired Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Hospital

Clinics

Imaging & Diagnostic centers

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cisco Systems

Minnetronix

Qualcomm

Infosys

Cerner

Philips Healthcare

Digi International

TE

ViNES

GE

Bernoulli health

EDevice

S3 Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Medical Device Connectivity market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Medical Device Connectivity market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Medical Device Connectivity players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medical Device Connectivity with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Medical Device Connectivity submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Medical Device Connectivity Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Medical Device Connectivity Segment by Type

2.2.1 Wireless Type

2.3 Medical Device Connectivity Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Medical Device Connectivity Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospital

2.4.2 Clinics

2.4.3 Imaging & Diagnostic centers

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Medical Device Connectivity Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Medical Device Connectivity by Players

3.1 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Medical Device Connectivity Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Medical Device Connectivity by Regions

4.1 Medical Device Connectivity Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Medical Device Connectivity Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Medical Device Connectivity Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Medical Device Connectivity Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Medical Device Connectivity Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Medical Device Connectivity Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Medical Device Connectivity Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Medical Device Connectivity Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Medical Device Connectivity Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Medical Device Connectivity Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Medical Device Connectivity Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Medical Device Connectivity by Countries

7.2 Europe Medical Device Connectivity Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Medical Device Connectivity Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Medical Device Connectivity by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Medical Device Connectivity Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Medical Device Connectivity Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Forecast

10.1 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Medical Device Connectivity Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Medical Device Connectivity Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Medical Device Connectivity Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Medical Device Connectivity Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Cisco Systems

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Medical Device Connectivity Product Offered

11.1.3 Cisco Systems Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Cisco Systems News

11.2 Minnetronix

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Medical Device Connectivity Product Offered

11.2.3 Minnetronix Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Minnetronix News

11.3 Qualcomm

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Medical Device Connectivity Product Offered

11.3.3 Qualcomm Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Qualcomm News

11.4 Infosys

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Medical Device Connectivity Product Offered

11.4.3 Infosys Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Infosys News

11.5 Cerner

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Medical Device Connectivity Product Offered

11.5.3 Cerner Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Cerner News

11.6 Philips Healthcare

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Medical Device Connectivity Product Offered

11.6.3 Philips Healthcare Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Philips Healthcare News

11.7 Digi International

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Medical Device Connectivity Product Offered

11.7.3 Digi International Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Digi International News

11.8 TE

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Medical Device Connectivity Product Offered

11.8.3 TE Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 TE News

11.9 ViNES

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Medical Device Connectivity Product Offered

11.9.3 ViNES Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 ViNES News

11.10 GE

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Medical Device Connectivity Product Offered

11.10.3 GE Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 GE News

11.11 Bernoulli health

11.12 EDevice

11.13 S3 Group

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

