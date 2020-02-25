Global Medical Device Connectivity Market 2020-2025 : The Study Comprises Of The Valuation Procured By Each Region In Sync With The Estimated Regional Market Share
According to this study, over the next five years the Medical Device Connectivity market will register a 26.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6209.6 million by 2024, from US$ 2460.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Medical Device Connectivity business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Medical Device Connectivity market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Medical Device Connectivity value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Wireless Type
Wired Type
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Hospital
Clinics
Imaging & Diagnostic centers
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Cisco Systems
Minnetronix
Qualcomm
Infosys
Cerner
Philips Healthcare
Digi International
TE
ViNES
GE
Bernoulli health
EDevice
S3 Group
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Medical Device Connectivity market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Medical Device Connectivity market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Medical Device Connectivity players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Medical Device Connectivity with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Medical Device Connectivity submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Medical Device Connectivity Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Medical Device Connectivity Segment by Type
2.2.1 Wireless Type
2.2.2 Wireless Type
2.3 Medical Device Connectivity Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Medical Device Connectivity Segment by Application
2.4.1 Hospital
2.4.2 Clinics
2.4.3 Imaging & Diagnostic centers
2.4.4 Other
2.5 Medical Device Connectivity Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Medical Device Connectivity by Players
3.1 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Medical Device Connectivity Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Medical Device Connectivity by Regions
4.1 Medical Device Connectivity Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Medical Device Connectivity Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Medical Device Connectivity Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Medical Device Connectivity Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Medical Device Connectivity Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Medical Device Connectivity Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Medical Device Connectivity Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Medical Device Connectivity Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Medical Device Connectivity Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Medical Device Connectivity Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Medical Device Connectivity Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Medical Device Connectivity by Countries
7.2 Europe Medical Device Connectivity Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Medical Device Connectivity Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Medical Device Connectivity by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Medical Device Connectivity Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Medical Device Connectivity Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Forecast
10.1 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Medical Device Connectivity Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Medical Device Connectivity Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Medical Device Connectivity Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Medical Device Connectivity Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Cisco Systems
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Medical Device Connectivity Product Offered
11.1.3 Cisco Systems Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Cisco Systems News
11.2 Minnetronix
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Medical Device Connectivity Product Offered
11.2.3 Minnetronix Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Minnetronix News
11.3 Qualcomm
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Medical Device Connectivity Product Offered
11.3.3 Qualcomm Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Qualcomm News
11.4 Infosys
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Medical Device Connectivity Product Offered
11.4.3 Infosys Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Infosys News
11.5 Cerner
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Medical Device Connectivity Product Offered
11.5.3 Cerner Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Cerner News
11.6 Philips Healthcare
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Medical Device Connectivity Product Offered
11.6.3 Philips Healthcare Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Philips Healthcare News
11.7 Digi International
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Medical Device Connectivity Product Offered
11.7.3 Digi International Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Digi International News
11.8 TE
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Medical Device Connectivity Product Offered
11.8.3 TE Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 TE News
11.9 ViNES
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Medical Device Connectivity Product Offered
11.9.3 ViNES Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 ViNES News
11.10 GE
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Medical Device Connectivity Product Offered
11.10.3 GE Medical Device Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 GE News
11.11 Bernoulli health
11.12 EDevice
11.13 S3 Group
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
