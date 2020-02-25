Global Geopolymer Market 2020 Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Key players, Trends, Recent Development and Forecast Till 2024

Market overview

The geopolymer market is expected to register a CAGR of 38.63% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. One of the main factors driving the growth of the market studied is the increasing demand for the repair and rehabilitation market, and more planned release for fly ash. On the other hand, the lack of standard regulations and the lack of flexibility on site should hamper market growth.

– Increased demand from the repair and rehabilitation market is expected to increase over the forecast period.

– Growing consumer awareness of the benefits of geopolymer products is likely to be an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific has dominated the market worldwide, with increased construction activities in the region.

Key market trends

Increase in construction and construction

activities – Residential and industrial construction activities are the main factors driving the geopolymer market.

– Industrial construction activities are developing at a lucrative pace around the world, mainly in developing countries such as India and China.

– Construction of buildings in the residential sector is booming worldwide, mainly in Asia-Pacific. This can be attributed to the expanding population, resulting in the need for more residential and commercial areas, which prompted the launch of government projects.

– Construction of buildings in North America and Europe is expected to increase due to the increase in government projects in the United States, Canada and Germany.

– Government initiatives taken by different nations to penetrate new markets or expand the existing market by increasing the geographic footprint and increasing the production units, should be the main factors stimulating the geopolymer market during the forecast period .

The Asia-Pacific region will dominate the market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated market share in 2018. With the growth of construction activities, such as construction, roads, railroad ties, etc., the demand for geopolymer is increasing. This can be attributed to population growth, resulting in the need for more residential and commercial sectors. In addition, in India, the government has launched projects, such as “100 Smart Cities” and “Housing for All by 2022”, which are expected to boost the Indian housing market during the forecast period. In Japan, Tokyo has become the leading region for investment and development prospects, of which the residential sector represents a significant part. In addition, demand for geopolymers of railway sleepers is expected to increase,

Competitive landscape

The geopolymer market is fragmented. The main companies are Wagners, Schlumberger limited, PCI Augsburg, Milliken Infrastructure Solutions, DowDupont, etc.

