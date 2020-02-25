Global Flexible Glass Market: In-depth Study, Research Analysis, Production Demand, Growth Strategies, Opportunities and Development Overview till 2025

The market for flexible glass is anticipated to register a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. Flexible glass is used for various applications such as in producing lightweight, thin, robust and portable electronics.

– Increasing demand for flexible glass from electrical and electronics and consumer goods industries is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

– High production complexity is likely to hinder the market growth.

– Increasing usage of flexible glass in solar panels, automotive, and defense sectors is expected to provide wide opportunities for the manufacturers.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Solar Panels

– Glass is being used owing to the advantages, such as low cost, less weight, heat, and water resistant, scratch-resistant, etc. Some of the major end-user industries include electrical and electronics, automotive, optho-electronics, etc.

– Manufacturing of solar panel is the second-largest application segment for flexible glass. The demand from thriving economies, like Japan and China, is much higher as compared to the demand from developed countries, like the United States and France.

– Growing demand for lightweight and scratch free materials in the solar energy industry, in order to provide increased design flexibility and ultra-slim glass, is primarily responsible for the growth of the flexible glass market.

– In addition, one of the boosting factors for these solar panels is the increasing investment in a renewable source of energy in order to reduce carbon emission all around the world.

– All the aforementioned factors are anticipated to increase the demand for flexible glass through the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With the increasing demand for solar panel and voltaic cell manufacturing in countries, such as China, South Korea, and Japan, the consumption of flexible glasses is likely to rise.

– Another prominent industry which is likely to boost the demand for flexible glasses is electrical and electronics. The growing urbanization and increasing demand for consumer electronics in developing economies will drive the market in the region.

– Flexible Glass is majorly used in the display for phones, televisions, tablets, etc. Almost 60% of the flexible glass produced is being used in the electronics industry.

– Growing demand for automobiles and electric vehicles in countries like China, India, and Japan is likely to create a surge in the demand for flexible glass in the region.

– Further, the region is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period for the mentioned market.

Competitive Landscape

The flexible glass market is fairly consolidated with the top 7 players accounting for a major chunk of the market. Key players in the flexible glass market include Saint-Gobain, AGC Inc., Corning Inc., LG Display Co. Ltd, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd, and other prominent players include PPG Industries, Sony Corporation, among others.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing consumption in R2R Manufacturing

4.1.2 Lower Cost of Raw Material

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Production Complexity with due specifications

4.2.2 Environmental Concerns and Health Issues due to Silica Fumes

4.3 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Display

5.1.2 Solar Panel

5.1.3 Photovoltaic Cell

5.1.4 Other Applications

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Energy

5.2.4 Consumer Goods

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Colaborations and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AGC Inc.

6.4.2 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd

6.4.3 Corning Inc.

6.4.4 DuPont

6.4.5 Kyocera Corporation

6.4.6 LG Display Co. Ltd

6.4.7 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

6.4.8 Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd

6.4.9 PPG Industries Inc.

6.4.10 Saint-Gobain

6.4.11 Schott AG

6.4.12 Sony Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Usage in Solar panels, Automotive and Defense Sector

7.2 Other Opportunities

