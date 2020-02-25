Global Dynamic Cone Penetrometers Market 2020 | status and outlook Growth Challenges & Top key Players, Forecast 2025

In 2019, the market size of the dynamic cone penetrometer is millions of US dollars and will reach millions of US dollars in 2025, with a CAGR from 2019; while in China, the market size is estimated at xx million US dollars and will increase to xx million US dollars in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been used as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period for estimating the size of the dynamic cone penetrometer market.

This report examines the size of the global market for dynamic cone penetrometers, particularly in key regions such as the United States, the European Union, China and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia ).

This study presents the production, revenues, market share and growth rate of dynamic cone penetrometers for each key company, and also covers the distribution data (production, consumption, revenues and market share) by regions, type and applications. historical breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025.

For Major Companies in the United States, the European Union and China, this report examines and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate of major manufacturers, key data for 2014 to 2019.

In the global market, the following companies are covered:

Humboldt

Durham Geo

Gilson Company

AMS

Cooper Technology

Rimik Australia

ESS Earth Sciences & ESS Weathertech (ESS)

Vertek CPT

Market segment by product type

Single mass DCP Double mass DCP

Market segment by Application

Laboratory

Research Institute

Soil Testing

Other

Key regions in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of the world (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The objectives of the study are: To

analyze and research the status of dynamic cone penetrometers and future forecasts in the United States, the European Union and China, involving sales, value (turnover) , growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

Introduce the main manufacturers of dynamic cone penetrometers, presenting the sales, revenues, market share and recent development of the main players.

Divide the distribution data by regions, types, companies and applications

Analyze the potential and the advantage of the world market and of the key regions, the opportunity and the challenge, the constraints and the risks.

Identify significant trends, drivers and influencing factors in the world and regions

Analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the dynamic cone penetrometer market are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base year: 2018

Estimated year: 2019

Forecast year 2019 to 2025



Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the research

1.2 Main manufacturers covered in this report

1.3 Market segment by type

1.3.1 Growth rate in the size of the global dynamic cone penetrometer market by type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Single mass DCP

1.3.3 Double mass DCP

1.4 Market segment by application

1.4.1 Global market share of dynamic cone penetrometers by application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Laboratory

1.4.3 Research Institute

1.4.4 Soil analysis

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Objectives of the study

1.6 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Analysis of production and capacities

2.1.1 Overall production value of dynamic cone penetrometers 2014-2025

2.1.2 World production of dynamic cone penetrometers 2014-2025

2.1.3 Overall capacity of dynamic cone penetrometers 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global dynamic cone penetrometers Prices and marketing trends

2.2 Growth rate of major producers (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.2.1 Global Dynamic Cone Penetrometers Market Size CAGR of Key Regions

2.2.2 Global market share of dynamic cone penetrometers in key regions

2.3 Industry trends

2.3.1 Main market trends

2.3.2 Market drivers

Chapter Three: Manufacturers’ Market Share

3.1 Capacity and production by manufacturers

3.1.1 Overall capacity of dynamic cone penetrometers by manufacturer

3.1.2 Productio global dynamic cone penetrometers

Continued….

