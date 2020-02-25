Global Aniline Market 2020 | status and outlook Growth Challenges & Top key Players, Forecast 2024

Market overview

The aniline market is expected to post an annualized annual growth rate of 4.87% over the forecast period (2019-2024).

– Growing demand for MDI in the coatings, adhesives and sealants industry is expected to stimulate market demand over the forecast period.

– The harmful health effect of methemoglobin is likely to hamper market growth.

– Innovations in the production of aniline from biomass should in the future represent an opportunity for the market.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Construction Demand

– Aniline is used to make polyurethane used in durable plastics, polyurethane foam, flexible polyurethane foams, polyurethane binders and polyurethane elastomers, which are widely used in the automotive and construction sectors.

– The demand for rigid polyurethane foam and flexible foam has steadily increased due to its insulating properties in various end-user industries, notably the automotive and construction industries.

– The properties of polyurethanes, such as. The durability, ease of installation and cost effectiveness make them popular for use in construction.

– The constant growth of the construction sector in developing countries such as China, India and Indonesia should boost the aniline market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific market

dominance – The Asia-Pacific region dominated global market share in 2018 due to growth in the construction and automotive industries.

– Demand is expected to increase, particularly in developing countries such as China, India and Indonesia. In the Asia-Pacific region, China is the world’s largest producer and consumer of polyurethane products.

– China is considered worldwide as a production hub. In addition, the construction sector is expected to grow at a steady pace over the forecast period.

– In India, the construction sector

forecasts an annual growth rate of more than 14% between 2019 and 2022 due to infrastructure developments, smart city projects, etc. Period in the Asia-Pacific region. Competitive environment The aniline market is consolidated. The main players are BASF SE, Covestro AG, DowDuPont Inc., Wanhua Group and Huntsman Corporation.

Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study results

1.2 Study hypotheses

1.3 Scope of the study

2

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 3 SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market overview

4.2 Market

drivers 4.2.1 Growing demand for MDI in the coatings and adhesives and sealants industry

4.2.2 Increasing demand in the polyurethane industry

4.3 Market restrictions

4.3.1 Adverse health effects of methemoglobin

4.3.2 Other restrictions

4.4 Analysis of the value chain / supply chain

4.5 Analysis of the five strengths of carriers

4.5.1 Threat to new entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers / consumers

4.5.3 bargaining power of suppliers

4.5 .4 Menace

products of substitution 4.5.5 Intensity of competitive rivalry 4.6 Analysis of raw materials

4.7 Production

process 4.8 Commercial analysis 4.9 Price evolution 4.10 Supply scenario 4.11 Analysis of regulatory policy

5 MARKET SEPARATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI)

5.1.2 Rubber processing chemicals

5.1.3 Agrochemicals

5.1.4 Dyes and pigments

5.1.5 Special

fibers 5.1.6 Other uses

5.2 Consumer industries

5.2.1 Construction and construction

5.2 .2 Rubber

5.2.3 Consumer goods

5.2.4 Automotive

5.2.5 Packaging

5.2.6 Agriculture

5.2.7 Other end- user industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Mexico

5.3.1.3 Canada

5.3.1.4 Canada Other North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3. 3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest o

After….

