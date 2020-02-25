Global AI Platforms Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global AI Platforms Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI Platforms Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

Google

IBM

Baidu

SAP

Salesforce

Brighterion

IFlyTek

Megvii Technology

H2O.ai

Wipro

Albert Technologies

NanoRep(LogMeIn)

Brainasoft

Ada Support

Yseop

IDEAL.com

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

Cloud Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprised

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global AI Platforms Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the AI Platforms Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AI Platforms Software are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by AI Platforms Software Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global AI Platforms Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 On-Premises

1.4.3 Cloud Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global AI Platforms Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Large Enterprised

1.5.3 SMEs

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 AI Platforms Software Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 AI Platforms Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 AI Platforms Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 AI Platforms Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 AI Platforms Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 AI Platforms Software Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key AI Platforms Software Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top AI Platforms Software Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top AI Platforms Software Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global AI Platforms Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global AI Platforms Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global AI Platforms Software Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global AI Platforms Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by AI Platforms Software Revenue in 2019

3.3 AI Platforms Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players AI Platforms Software Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into AI Platforms Software Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global AI Platforms Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global AI Platforms Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: AI Platforms Software Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global AI Platforms Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global AI Platforms Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America AI Platforms Software Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 AI Platforms Software Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America AI Platforms Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America AI Platforms Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe AI Platforms Software Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 AI Platforms Software Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe AI Platforms Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe AI Platforms Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China AI Platforms Software Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 AI Platforms Software Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China AI Platforms Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China AI Platforms Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan AI Platforms Software Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 AI Platforms Software Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan AI Platforms Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan AI Platforms Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia AI Platforms Software Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 AI Platforms Software Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia AI Platforms Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia AI Platforms Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India AI Platforms Software Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 AI Platforms Software Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India AI Platforms Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India AI Platforms Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America AI Platforms Software Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 AI Platforms Software Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America AI Platforms Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America AI Platforms Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Microsoft

13.1.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.1.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Microsoft AI Platforms Software Introduction

13.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in AI Platforms Software Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.2 Google

13.2.1 Google Company Details

13.2.2 Google Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Google AI Platforms Software Introduction

13.2.4 Google Revenue in AI Platforms Software Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Google Recent Development

13.3 IBM

13.3.1 IBM Company Details

13.3.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 IBM AI Platforms Software Introduction

13.3.4 IBM Revenue in AI Platforms Software Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 IBM Recent Development

13.4 Baidu

13.4.1 Baidu Company Details

13.4.2 Baidu Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Baidu AI Platforms Software Introduction

13.4.4 Baidu Revenue in AI Platforms Software Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Baidu Recent Development

13.5 SAP

13.5.1 SAP Company Details

13.5.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 SAP AI Platforms Software Introduction

13.5.4 SAP Revenue in AI Platforms Software Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 SAP Recent Development

13.6 Salesforce

13.6.1 Salesforce Company Details

13.6.2 Salesforce Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Salesforce AI Platforms Software Introduction

13.6.4 Salesforce Revenue in AI Platforms Software Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Salesforce Recent Development

13.7 Brighterion

13.7.1 Brighterion Company Details

13.7.2 Brighterion Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Brighterion AI Platforms Software Introduction

13.7.4 Brighterion Revenue in AI Platforms Software Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Brighterion Recent Development

13.8 IFlyTek

13.8.1 IFlyTek Company Details

13.8.2 IFlyTek Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 IFlyTek AI Platforms Software Introduction

13.8.4 IFlyTek Revenue in AI Platforms Software Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 IFlyTek Recent Development

13.9 Megvii Technology

13.9.1 Megvii Technology Company Details

13.9.2 Megvii Technology Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Megvii Technology AI Platforms Software Introduction

13.9.4 Megvii Technology Revenue in AI Platforms Software Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Megvii Technology Recent Development

13.10 H2O.ai

13.10.1 H2O.ai Company Details

13.10.2 H2O.ai Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 H2O.ai AI Platforms Software Introduction

13.10.4 H2O.ai Revenue in AI Platforms Software Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 H2O.ai Recent Development

13.11 Wipro

10.11.1 Wipro Company Details

10.11.2 Wipro Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Wipro AI Platforms Software Introduction

10.11.4 Wipro Revenue in AI Platforms Software Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Wipro Recent Development

13.12 Albert Technologies

10.12.1 Albert Technologies Company Details

10.12.2 Albert Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Albert Technologies AI Platforms Software Introduction

10.12.4 Albert Technologies Revenue in AI Platforms Software Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Albert Technologies Recent Development

13.13 NanoRep(LogMeIn)

10.13.1 NanoRep(LogMeIn) Company Details

10.13.2 NanoRep(LogMeIn) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 NanoRep(LogMeIn) AI Platforms Software Introduction

10.13.4 NanoRep(LogMeIn) Revenue in AI Platforms Software Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 NanoRep(LogMeIn) Recent Development

13.14 Brainasoft

10.14.1 Brainasoft Company Details

10.14.2 Brainasoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Brainasoft AI Platforms Software Introduction

10.14.4 Brainasoft Revenue in AI Platforms Software Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Brainasoft Recent Development

13.15 Ada Support

10.15.1 Ada Support Company Details

10.15.2 Ada Support Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Ada Support AI Platforms Software Introduction

10.15.4 Ada Support Revenue in AI Platforms Software Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Ada Support Recent Development

13.16 Yseop

10.16.1 Yseop Company Details

10.16.2 Yseop Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Yseop AI Platforms Software Introduction

10.16.4 Yseop Revenue in AI Platforms Software Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Yseop Recent Development

13.17 IDEAL.com

10.17.1 IDEAL.com Company Details

10.17.2 IDEAL.com Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 IDEAL.com AI Platforms Software Introduction

10.17.4 IDEAL.com Revenue in AI Platforms Software Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 IDEAL.com Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

