Geographic Information System Market Analysis, Segmentation, Key Players, Opportunities And Forecast 2020-2026
Geographic Information System Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Geographic Information System market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026.
Geographic Information System Market Size & Analysis (2014 – 2026); Geographic Information System Market Volume & Future Trends (2014 – 2026); Geographic Information System Market; By Geography (Volume and Value); 2014 – 2026; Geographic Information System Market Opportunity Assessment (2014 – 2026);
Scope of Geographic Information System Market: A geographic information system (GIS) is a system designed to capture, store, manipulate, analyze, manage, and present spatial or geographic data. The acronym GIS is sometimes used for geographic information science (GIScience) to refer to the academic discipline that studies geographic information systems and is a large domain within the broader academic discipline of geoinformatics. What goes beyond a GIS is a spatial data infrastructure, a concept that has no such restrictive boundaries.
The increasing use of GIS in marketing is one of the key growth drivers of this market. GIS helps identify relations between customers’ geographical presence and organizations’ marketing campaigns. Moreover, organizations are increasingly using GIS technology to improve their customer segmentation and targeting as it provides customer details based on customer culture, lifestyle, demography, buying behaviour, other important details. Furthermore, the financial services and retail industries also using GIS technology for effective marketing campaigns
During 2015, the GIS market in APAC in the government sector dominated the market and accounted for nearly 25% of the market share in terms of revenue. Many governments across the region are increasingly adopting GIS applications to improve national security. Also, GIS technology plays a major role in improving the national infrastructure, thereby propelling the growth prospects of this market segment until the end of 2020.
On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.
❇ GIS Collectors
❇ Total Stations
❇ Imaging Sensors
❇ GNSS/GPS Antennas
❇ LIDAR
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.
❇ Agriculture
❇ Construction
❇ Transportation
❇ Utilities
❇ Oil & Gas
❇ Mining
Geographic Information System Market: Regional analysis includes:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Table of Content:
|
Geographic Information System Market Overview
|
Geographic Information System Market Competition by Manufacturers
|
Company Profiles and Key Figures in Geographic Information System Business Market
|
Geographic Information System Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis
|
Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
|
Geographic Information System Market Dynamics
|
Geographic Information System Market Forecast
|
Methodology and Data Source
And Many More….
